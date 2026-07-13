'I love him' - Sam Illo and Eddie Jones end up being mates

SAM ILLO IS standing in the tunnel area down the corridor from Ireland’s changing room at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The 25-year-old Connacht tighthead has just made his Test debut. He is buzzing.

Illo is asked about Japan coach Eddie Jones’ pre-match comment that he expected his team to “dominate” Ireland’s scrum in the second half, when Illo and Billy Bohan were coming on to win their first caps.

“I actually just spoke to him there about it; I asked him about it,” says Illo.

“I was like, ‘Where did that comment come from? Was it a case of you just felt we were inexperienced?’ He just said he backs his lads.”

As Illo speaks, Jones is walking down the corridor on the way to his post-match press conference.

It’s pointed out to Illo, who turns to see Jones coming.

The Japan boss gives Illo a good-humoured pat on the back.

“I was telling him how much I love him!” says Jones with a big smile.

Illo responds.

“At the time I took it personally, Eddie,” says the Ireland prop.

“That’s something you take personally, but afterwards it’s just rugby at the end of the day. It’s grand.”

Jones heads into the press conference room and Illo stands there, smiling after one of the best days of his life.

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He has imagined this for a long time.

“I can’t really describe it in words,” says Illo. “I’d say a dream come true. It’s everything I’ve always wanted to do, to play for Ireland.

“I’ve probably not made it publicly known. I kept it to myself. I’m just happy with today, especially with the win as well.”

Illo with his fellow new caps in Newcastle. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Illo had only started two games for Connacht coming into the current season. He had moved from his native Leinster in 2022 to get senior chances, but it was a slow-burner.

The arrival of Stuart Lancaster as head coach last summer was the signal for things to take off for the explosive tighthead prop, who came through Wesley College in Dublin. Illo says Lancaster has been a huge influence.

“He’s pushed me to the max,” says Illo. “I can’t thank him enough. He’s driving me every training session, getting better, getting better.

“Calling out my weaknesses to make sure I work on them as well. He’s just been huge for us. Not just for me, but for all the lads.

“There probably was a turning point. I wasn’t favoured as much with the previous management. Stu took a gamble on me and I felt it paid off. From the get-go, he gave me a chance and I took it. And he’s kept me in there ever since, so it’s been going well.”

Illo’s phone blew up with messages last week when it was confirmed he would be on the bench for Ireland. Some of his old coaches sent him nice messages. Illo felt the love.

He has many people to thank for their part in his journey to international rugby.

“My family,” says Illo. “They’ve been a huge rock for me.

“I think I’ve mentioned this before, but influential coaches like Simon Broughton, Cullie Tucker and Iain Wallace [in Wesley College]. He’s a good fella.

“So, I’d say those three throughout my career have been really influential.”

Wallace and Broughton spoke with pride about Illo last week, while incoming Ireland U20s head coach Tucker has had a key role in helping him to develop in Connacht.

Tucker’s work on Illo’s scrummaging has been particularly important, and it obviously became a key talking point after Jones’ comment last week.

Illo celebrates with friends after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

One of Illo’s first acts when he came onto the pitch in Newcastle was to lock out an Irish scrum that led to Sean Jansen’s try.

“There was a scrum nearly every five minutes,” says Illo of the scrum battle.

“The ground wasn’t holding up as well, so it wasn’t making it easy. The lads did well, not just me, and kept it up.

“They actually kind of got me in the first one, so I was like, ‘Ah, here.’ So I was like, ‘I need to get reset and then just get down.’

“I just realised they were pulling me right early, so I was like, I need to load back up because they were getting set early. They were getting set early, so I went straight on then. I just had to realise I had to put the weight back on to allow myself to get into strong shape.”

Test rugby is “different gravy,” says Illo, who wants to play again as soon as possible.

Ireland’s next game is against the All Blacks at Eden Park and funnily enough, Illo grew up idolising Kiwi players.

“I want to say New Zealand players, but we are playing them,” he says with a smile.

“I used to love watching Milner-Skudder, Sonny Bill and Ma’a Nonu as well. That All Blacks team, I did like watching them. A few Irish players as well.

“I was a number eight growing up.”

The move into the front row in his teens at Wesley has worked out nicely.