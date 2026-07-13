Oisín Murphy set for long-awaited debut at home Killarney track

OISÍN MURPHY IS relishing the opportunity to ride at his home track of Killarney for the first time on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was born and raised near the County Kerry track and has fond memories of visiting as a child.

Having spent much of his career riding in Britain – where he has been crowned champion jockey five times – Murphy has only ridden eight winners in Ireland, with four coming at the Curragh, three at Leopardstown, and one at Listowel three years ago.

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He returns to home soil for a strong book of six rides on the second day of Killarney’s July Festival and is sure to be a big draw.

“I grew up going to Killarney as a child and it’ll be great to be back there and being able to ride,” said Murphy.

“I remember hanging around outside the weighing room waiting for jockeys’ autographs and goggles and whatever else.

“It looks like I’ve got some really nice chances, I’ll have lots of family and friends there, and hopefully it’s a good day.”

Murphy kicks off the evening fixture by riding Joseph O’Brien’s Celtic Motif, who has been placed on six of her eight starts to date and returns from a spell in America for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

In the following Hotel Killarney Maiden, the rider partners Tyraxes for Denis Hogan, Brendan Duke has booked him to partner Zheleznaya Dama in the Irish Examiner Handicap, and the Mark Molloy-trained Elusive Duke looks a leading contender for the Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa Handicap.

Murphy is on board Michael O’Callaghan’s recent Gowran Park winner Saga Gaga in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap and he concludes the meeting by riding Satono Chevalier, who bids for his seventh career win for trainer Michael Flannery in the Killarney Rose Hotel Handicap.