All Blacks lean on Leinster favourite Barrett's knowledge of Ireland

IT’S A BUSY Monday afternoon at the All Blacks’ team hotel down near the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland.

New head coach Dave Rennie gets a big week rolling by holding a stand-up press conference that is dominated by questions about Ireland, who are in town for Saturday’s massive Nations Championship clash at a sold-out Eden Park.

There are a few nice left-field queries from an aspiring young journalist right at the end. She asks Rennie what his favourite flavour of ice cream is.

“I would say coconut,” says Rennie with his deadpan humour.

“Probably my heritage. It’s cheaper than the others. Best question of the day, by the way.”

Of course, there are serious matters at hand for Rennie and the All Blacks.

In the third game of his tenure, he needs his New Zealand team to defend their proud record at Eden Park, where they haven’t lost in 52 games dating back to 1994.

It’s a record that gives them strength, but it comes with pressure too, given that Rennie is so recently into the hot seat. No new head coach or player wants a blot like losing at Eden Park on their copy.

“It’s always nice to go to Eden Park,” says Rennie. “It’ll be nice having a lot of supporters cheering for us.

“Look, it’s been a fortress, but what’s happened in the past counts for little. It’s about us making sure we get our prep right and mindset right to play against an Irish side who last time they toured this country, they won a series.”

Rennie said the All Blacks haven’t discussed that 2022 series in depth yet, although he’s sure it will come up over the course of their preparations. It was a series defeat that left a big scar for Kiwi rugby, and it was key to their immense 2023 World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland.

This weekend will be the 10th meeting between these nations in just eight years. Having suffered 111 years of beatings at the hands of the All Blacks, Ireland have made this a modern-day rivalry.

Dave Rennie speaks in Auckland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

There is great familiarity there. Rennie himself has coached against Ireland and the Irish provinces plenty in his previous roles with Glasgow and Australia.

“There’s a healthy amount of respect for the Irish and we’re well aware of their ability. They’ll come and genuinely believe they can beat us,” said Rennie.

“They’re a quality side. They’ve got a lot of strong connections, a lot of guys who have played an enormous amount of footy together over the last few years, and they’re very well coached, so they’ll be well prepared.

“They’re very skilful, their forwards have got a really good short passing game. They’ll ask lots of questions of us there and at set piece.

“Defensively, their ability to fill the field… they’re a good side. We’ve got to be patient in an effort to break them down.”

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Among the strong Irish connections is between the expected halfbacks for Saturday’s clash, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast set to return to the starting XV.

Rennie pinpointed Gibson-Park as particularly key.

“I mean, Leinster have had a massive influence on Irish rugby for a lot of years,” said the All Blacks boss.

“I like their combination, really strong. Jamison is a big part of their success. We need to make life difficult for him so he can’t play on the front foot and apply pressure that way. They’re both very good.”

Of course, the Kiwis have inside knowledge of Leinster.

Jordie Barrett spent an enjoyable and popular seven-month period with the Irish province in 2024/25 and has already stated that he would like to return to Leinster in the future.

So it’s no surprise that Rennie and co. have been leaning on Barrett’s understanding of how Leinster and Ireland operate.

Jordie Barrett remains a key man for the All Blacks. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“We had a leaders’ meeting last night, and so we did get him to confirm some of our thoughts,” said Rennie.

“I mean, a lot of our guys have played the Irish a lot. I know a lot about them. I reckon the boys watch a lot more Northern Hemisphere footy than they might have half a dozen years ago, and so they know a lot about the players.

“And, of course, the Irish have commanded a lot of respect through what they’ve achieved. So, yeah, we know what’s coming and we’re going to have to be very good in a lot of areas.”

Rennie has brought another ex-Leinster player into the All Blacks squad this week, with Rieko Ioane coming in after injuries to wings Leroy Carter and Fehi Fineanganofo.

Ioane only recently returned to New Zealand from Leinster, having won the URC, and gets a call-up after missing out on Rennie’s original squad.

“Leroy came off obviously [against Italy] with a bit of an AC and Fehi had a bit of a shoulder injury as well. So that gives us a bit of outside back cover.”

Gibson-Park and Bundee Aki are the two Kiwi natives in the Ireland squad who look likely to feature against the All Blacks this weekend. It won’t be a new experience for either playing against their nation of birth.

Rennie, who coached Aki with the Chiefs, has been happy to see the centre go on to achieve so much in Ireland.

“We can reflect on lots of guys who have left and gone on,” said Rennie. “James Lowe fits in that bracket as well, but Bundee went early. He spent 2012 and 2013 with us at the Chiefs and then 2014, then left.

“He got a great opportunity, obviously through Pat Lam, and so I don’t think he’s got any regrets around his decision. There’s a number of players who’ve done the same thing.”

So Rennie and the All Blacks have a good sense of what’s coming on Saturday. They’ll be determined not to leave Eden Park with any regrets of their own.