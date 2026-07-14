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Jonathan Trott during his time as Afghanistan head coach. Alamy Stock Photo
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Ex-England cricket star joins Ireland coaching staff as short-term consultant

Jonathan Trott involved for upcoming ODIs against former side Afghanistan.
6.38pm, 14 Jul 2026

FORMER ENLAND INTERNATIONAL cricketer Jonathan Trott will join the Ireland men’s coaching staff in a short-term consultancy role from next week.

Trott’s 14-day job will focus on supporting preparations for Ireland’s upcoming ODIs against Afghanistan, and advising on matchdays one and two at Bready Cricket Club on 5 and 7 August.

Trott was head coach of Afghanistan from 2022 until February 2026, when he stepped down after the T20 World Cup.

The 45-year-old was a talented top-order batter who played 52 Tests, 68 ODIs and seven T20Is for England between 2007 and 2015. As well as Afghanistan, he has had coaching roles with England U19s, Scotland, Warwickshire and Kent.

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