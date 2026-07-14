Leandro Trossard set to leave Arsenal for Besiktas in €20m deal

ARSENAL HAVE AGREED a deal to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, paving the way for the 31-year-old to depart after three and a half years at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgium international, who moved to north London from Brighton in January 2023, played a key role in helping Mikel Arteta’s side end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season, scoring six times in 31 league appearances, including the late winner in a crucial victory over West Ham in May.

His final game for the club came in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain, setting up Kai Havertz’s early goal in a 1-1 draw in Budapest before the Gunners lost on penalties.

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Trossard is yet to agree personal terms with the Turkish side but both clubs have confirmed that a deal, reportedly valued at £17 million (€20 million), has been struck.

“We have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard,” Arsenal confirmed.

“We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed.”

Trossard played 174 times in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 36 goals.