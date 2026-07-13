Kilkenny was the ultimate Good Pro who only grew taller in later years

BY THE END of his career, he had morphed into a study of stoicism.

Ciarán Kilkenny was no longer the metronome, the out-ball to kill time and make sure possession was retained up to the point Berno or Dermo, Fento, MDMA or Alan made the big play.

Stripped of the support of previous years, Kilkenny at times stood alone.

This was a man who was entrusted to run the clock down in All-Ireland finals that Dublin won. But you never felt more impressed by him than you did watching his performance against Galway last summer.

By then, he hadn’t been too hectic against Meath in their Leinster championship defeat.

With no protection against the fall coming away to Galway in the round-robin, he refused to pass up on any sort of work that was going. It was ego-free, utter self-sacrifice. Dublin won by a point, Kilkenny scored two of them.

He put in a similar performance against Derry in the final round.

By then, he had eight All-Ireland titles, 12 Leinster titles and six All-Stars. He’d been in the running for Footballer of the Year twice, only to be pipped by that Brian Fenton layabout.

We all marched to the beat of CK’s drum.



Grew up always chasing the standard he was setting. How lucky we were to be his teammate. The first name on every team sheet.



I’ll look back and think how fortunate I was to play with him. Loach 🐐 https://t.co/riHzwfmtnp — Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) July 13, 2026

In the lean times, Kilkenny became what Eamon Dunphy opened his remarkable ‘Only A Game’ with an explanation as to what ‘The Good Pro’ is.

What he meant, was not the flash harry who wants the ball handed to them, rather the man who will make a run back in case a teammate is in trouble. And he won’t do it the odd time. He will do it relentlessly.

Every. Single. Time.

Advertisement

Taking on Mattie Donnelly. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Sacrificing themselves, their body and their ability to be fresh when the ball does come along, in order to produce something that might make a highlights reel.

There’s a beauty in that too. This year against Donegal he appeared boxed in against two opponents in the corner of the Cusack Stand and the Davin End late on.

It took balance, grace, calmness and an absolute brute strength to get him and the ball out of that corner, but he managed it.

Something also went down with himself and Michael Murphy that prompted Murphy’s charge at Kilkenny after he levelled the game to bring it to extra-time. While Murphy’s discipline had gone awry this season, there was some surprise he went for Kilkenny.

It would be silly to think he got more out of this season than the ones when they won an All-Ireland. And he would have held a big hope that there was one more Celtic Cross to follow.

But this season and all the challenges that came with it, is not one he will forget, as he noted in his retirement statement; ‘A huge thanks to the Dublin supporters, especially this year, for their loyalty and unstinting support.’

Playing minor hurling against Clare. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

More than once, I’ve heard people with soft power in GAA administration mention that Ciarán Kilkenny might be destined for high office in the Association.

He ticks a lot of boxes including his teaching background and his enthusiasm for the native language.

He has the kind of commitment that is taken for granted by the general public, but nonetheless astonishes whoever might become aware that in 2019, for example, he skipped out of his sister Aoife’s wedding to play a game for Dublin.

It’s not a natural transition for many players. Coaching and management is still the most traditional pathway out of playing. In the history of GAA Presidents, there have been players of the calibre of Nickey Brennan, Joe McDonagh, Alf Murray and Jarlath Burns.

Lineage is in his favour too, being a first cousin, once removed, of Galway legend Sean Purcell; a member of both the Team of the Century and Team of the Millennium.

He also has connections to former Dublin player and manager Tommy Carr and former Tipperary hurler Gearoid Ryan.

With all that, another line in his statement comes as no surprise when he said, ‘When I turned down the opportunity to play professional sport in Australia, it was because I knew that representing my club and county would always mean more to me.

‘I could never have imagined how rewarding that decision would be.’

Just think of what was under his nose. He was linked with Carlton Blues. He turned it down and later, Hawthorn made a big play.

Kilkenny at an AFL combine. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

He was interested, but essentially it wasn’t a right fit. He went out to try it on for size in the winter of 2012 but by January 2013, he made his decision. It wasn’t him.

Some players go over and adapt to it. Some, even with successful careers such as Conor McKenna, never truly love it. Others, such as Jim Stynes, develop a great passion for the game.

Kilkenny knew it wouldn’t happen for him like that. Instead, he stayed and became one of the most decorated players in the history of Gaelic football.

He has more interests than GAA. His horse, the aptly-titled Onemoredance had a big 2025, winning over six figures in prize money. He is a qualified Yoga instructor, taking classes in the Castleknock clubrooms.

Leading his horse Onemoredance after victory. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

He might now go back to playing more hurling, having naturally chosen football and all the opportunities it provided when he turned senior.

The Hill will miss one of their most loyal sons.

**

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here