Waerenskjold wins fastest ever Tour de France stage

A LONG RANGE sprint from Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold was enough to claim victory at the Tour de France on Wednesday in the fastest stage in the race’s history.

Dutchman Olav Kooij took second ahead of Belgian Jasper Philipsen at the end of the 161km 11th stage from Vichy to Nevers.

At an average speed of 50.91kph, it was the fastest ever road stage in the 113 editions of the Tour.

FASTEST STAGE EVER! 🔥



Søren Wærenskjold sprints to victory on Stage 11 of the Tour de France as the peloton averages a blistering 50.9 km/h! 😮 pic.twitter.com/KyHhxImcu6 — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) July 15, 2026

Once again, there was a fairly disjointed sprint finish with none of the teams able to organise a sprint train to set up their fast man.

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Kooij’s lead-out rider Cees Bol launched off the front as the main sprinters hesitated, but Waerenskjold was the first to chase after the Dutchman.

He instantly put several bike lengths of daylight between himself and the rest and although both Kooij and Philipsen caught him by the line, they did not have enough strength to edge past Waerenskjold.

It was the second Tour stage victory for the Norwegian Uno-X Mobility team, which is in its first year as a World Tour outfit, after Jonas Abrahamsen succeeded once last year.

The team also held the yellow jersey for two stages this year with Torstein Traeen before he crashed out with a concussion and broken ribs.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar finished safely in the pack to retain his overall lead of more than three and a half minutes to two-time former winner Jonas Vingegaard.

A four-man breakaway had set off early into the stage which began in the ancient spa town of Vichy.

Climb

They were never allowed a longer leash than 1min 40sec and four became three when Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, a former world champion and yellow jersey-wearer, was dropped on a short climb with around 40km left.

But Anthon Charmig, Mathis Le Berre and Nelson Oliveira collaborated well together to resist the inevitable return of the peloton.

With 10km to ride their lead was down to just 20sec.

But within four kilometres, their resistance was over and the expected sprint took centre stage.

Ireland’s Ben Healy crossed the line in a bunch 1 min behind the main group, he is 91st in general classification.