Leinster to face Zebre in 'test event' at redeveloped Laya Arena

ZEBRE WILL BE the opposition when Leinster return to the Laya Arena in September for ‘an operational test event’ at the redeveloped venue.

The game, scheduled for Saturday, 12 September, will take place ahead of the official opening when they meet Cardiff in October.

Zebre’s visit will be the first time Leinster have played at the venue, known as the RDS to many, since May 2024.

Attendance at the match will be limited, with season ticket holders being granted first option at the event by taking up their allocated seats for the 2026-27 season.