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Mayo to wear all-white kit in All-Ireland football final
THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Mayo will wear their all-white kit in the 2026 All-Ireland senior football final against Kerry.
The defending champions won the toss for colours and will sport their traditional green and gold at Croke Park on Sunday week, 26 July.
Mayo will wear the same strip as when the sides met in Division 1 of the league in March, when Kerry ran out 16-point winners at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
For their last championship game in 2023 in Killarney – when Mayo won by five and ended Kerry’s 39-match unbeaten home championship run – they donned red with the hosts in navy.
Mayo wore white in the 1951 All-Ireland final against Meath, the last time they won the Sam Maguire Cup.
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Colours Confirmed GAA