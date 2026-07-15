Mayo to wear all-white kit in All-Ireland football final

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Mayo will wear their all-white kit in the 2026 All-Ireland senior football final against Kerry.

The defending champions won the toss for colours and will sport their traditional green and gold at Croke Park on Sunday week, 26 July.

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KERRY 🆚 MAYO



Colours confirmed 🎨🔒 pic.twitter.com/H07MI8CJbr — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2026

Mayo will wear the same strip as when the sides met in Division 1 of the league in March, when Kerry ran out 16-point winners at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

For their last championship game in 2023 in Killarney – when Mayo won by five and ended Kerry’s 39-match unbeaten home championship run – they donned red with the hosts in navy.

Mayo wore white in the 1951 All-Ireland final against Meath, the last time they won the Sam Maguire Cup.

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