Connacht unveil new home jersey for 2026/27 season

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE unveiled their new home jersey for the 2026/27 season.

Made by Macron Sports and on sale at Intersport Elverys from Friday, the western province have opted for its traditional deep green, with lime accents.

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Men’s and women’s players modelled the new kit – which will be worn for the first time in the women’s interpro clash against Ulster on Saturday 8 August – at Dexcom Stadium.

“Respecting tradition while embracing progress, the new home jersey is a statement of confidence, ambition and pride – a new edge for a new season – and embodies the relentless mindset that has long been at the heart of Connacht Rugby,” reads a press release.

“The kit design takes its inspiration from the fierce eagle and sword from the Connacht crest.

“Sharp detailing and subtle graphic elements echo the strength and precision of the crest, giving the jersey a bold, contemporary edge.

“While the iconic Connacht green remains at its core, vibrant lighter green accents introduce a fresh, modern energy that reflects the evolution of the club’s identity.”

You can pre-order the jersey from today, Wednesday, at www.elverys.ie, and it will go on sale in its local Connacht stores this Friday, 17 July.