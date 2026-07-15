Who will win tonight's World Cup semi-final - England or Argentina?

WITH ONE FINALIST now confirmed, tonight the attention turns to Atlanta where England meet Argentina in the second semi-final at the 2026 World Cup.

It’s a fixture loaded with history, but one which hasn’t been played since a friendly meeting in 2005, where Michael Owen’s late brace helped his side to a 3-2 win.

Remarkably, tonight’s game sees Lionel Messi take on England for the first time. Will the great man deliver more heroics to keep Argentina’s dream of back-to-back World Cup titles alive? Or will Jude Bellingham inspire England to a first final since 1966?

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 8pm Irish time.

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Who do you think will win this semi-final?

