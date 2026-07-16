Thomas Tuchel set to remain as England boss for Euro 2028 despite World Cup exit

UNDER-FIRE THOMAS TUCHEL retains the Football Association’s backing after England’s disappointing World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina and looks set to stay on as manager for Euro 2028.

The 52-year-old former Chelsea boss was named Gareth Southgate’s successor in November 2024 and was widely cited as having the necessary tactical acumen to go one step further than his predecessor, who lost in back-to-back European Championship finals as well as in a World Cup semi.

Anthony Gordon’s strike had England on their way to achieving that and making a first men’s World Cup final since 1966, only for Tuchel’s defence-minded alterations to invite Argentina on as the Atlanta semi-final ended in a late 2-1 loss and evoked memories of previous eras.

The German coach’s negative decision-making has put him under intense scrutiny, but the Press Association understands he maintains the FA’s support.

Extension

Tuchel’s initial deal had only covered this World Cup but in February he signed an extension until 2028, when he fully intends to lead England into the home Euros.

Speaking after the Argentina loss, the head coach said: “I have a contract until the home Euros and I’m looking forward to that even like now it is difficult to look that far ahead.”

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Thomas Tuchel, Harry Kane, and Anthony Barry. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

England flew back to their Kansas City base after Wednesday’s agonising loss in Georgia, where FA chief executive Mark Bullingham praised Tuchel.

“It is heartbreaking to be so close,” he said. “The players and Thomas gave it everything today and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament.

“I would like to thank them all – and also give my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful fans here in the USA and at home. We felt your support every step of the way and we are all so disappointed not to go further.”

England cannot pack their bags for home just yet as the team must return to Miami a week on from winning their quarter-final against Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Play-Off

A third-place play-off against France awaits and Saturday’s encounter will be a drag for all involved.

“A lot of big, big, big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so, yeah, it is an achievement,” Tuchel said of making the final four.

“No one wants to hear that at the moment. Me neither, because we demand the most of ourselves. That’s just the nature of being competitive.

“The nature of being so competitive also puts the next game into perspective.

“Nobody of these (England) players, nobody of French players wants to play this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final.

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“Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is. We have for a day less and to recover, but we will do it professionally, of course.

“I didn’t say a lot (to the players afterwards). Nothing what you say in the dressing room can take away the pain or the disappointment, of course.

“We all know these moments, so I said let’s take it with respect, let’s digest it first. Accept that we gave everything. That is a big part in a defeat.

“Did we do everything to arrive in this semi-final? Did we give everything? 100 per cent we did, and I think the fans will realise that and do realise that.

“The second of all is to bounce back, to react. That’s what you have to do on highest level in sports. It’s what is demanded and what we will do.”

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