'I don't think he'll be overawed at all' - Farrell backs Jansen for Eden Park

ANDY FARRELL HAS backed Connacht number eight Sean Jansen to make his usual impact as he gets set for his second Ireland cap off the bench against his native New Zealand at Eden Park.

27-year-old Jansen, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents, made his Test debut last weekend against Japan, earning the player-of-the-match award with an outstanding performance.

He has been rewarded with a place in the Irish match-day 23 against the All Blacks, so Saturday will be something of a full-circle moment for a man who struggled to make the grade in New Zealand before moving abroad, first to Leicester Tigers and then Connacht.

Jansen has been in Ireland since 2023 but his form this season has been particularly eye-catching, and Farrell was delighted with his showing last weekend.

“He’s a fantastic example of how to nail your debut, and basically he’s just been himself,” said Farrell in Auckland.

“He doesn’t let the game or the thought of a first cap or anything like that get in the way of producing what he knows he’s all about. And you just know he’s going to be able to do that again on Saturday.”

Dunedin native Jansen was part of the Otago academy at one stage but wasn’t able to break into their National Provincial Championship team, so he made a loan move to the unheralded North Otago in the amateur Heartland Championship in 2021.

His brilliant performances for North Otago helped the Green Island RFC man to earn a move to Steve Borthwick’s Leicester, which was a stepping stone to Connacht after his Irish eligibility became clear.

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“Well, it shows his character, doesn’t it?” said Farrell of Jansen’s journey.

“I’ve heard how he’s gone about his business, backing himself to go overseas, first at Leicester and then on to Connacht. He’s been unbelievably consistent, and not just consistent, but some top performances for Connacht this year.

“He’s backed that up at Test level, so I don’t think he’ll be overawed by what’s in front of him at all. He’ll just be himself.”

Farrell has also backed Jimmy O’Brien’s form on the left wing in Ireland’s starting XV.

The Kildare man started on the right wing in the wins over Australia and Japan but switches across for this meeting with the All Blacks.

Andy Farrell with Jimmy O'Brien. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It’s also a full-circle moment for O’Brien, who had a period in the Test wilderness following his impressive impact off the bench against the All Blacks in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final.

Farrell has picked O’Brien ahead of Jamie Osborne and Jacob Stockdale, who miss out on this match-day 23.

O’Brien wasn’t in Leinster’s squad for their Champions Cup knock-out run-in or the URC final, yet Ireland are calling on a man in form.

“He’s been in great form,” said Farrell. “He’s gone from stop-start really for Leinster over the course of a season and not really nailing down any type of genuine spot, whether it be fullback or wing or centre or whatever.

“But for us, over the last three or four weeks, it’s been obvious that he’s been really on top of his game and he’s been in great form. Obviously, there’s pressure within itself playing for your country, and he deals with those pressures superbly well.”

Ulster flyer Rob Baloucoune comes back in on the right wing after missing the last two games due to a hamstring strain.

Farrell said it was pleasing that Ireland had a fully-fit 36-man squad to choose from for this game, creating competition in lots of places.

New Zealand will confirm their match-day 23 at 5am Thursday morning Irish time, and Farrell knows there’s a big challenge ahead of Ireland.

They have started the new Dave Rennie era promisingly, with wins against France and Italy.

“I’ve been super impressed,” said Farrell. “I’ve obviously followed Dave’s career, a very impressive one at that, and understand fully how his sides like to play.

“We’ve seen that with the Chiefs, and certainly saw it in Glasgow, the effect that he had, and obviously being successful in Japan just shows. And I also thought he did a fantastic job in Australia as well.

“So, I think the style of rugby suits the DNA of how New Zealand as a rugby-playing nation want to play, and he’s brought a bit of steel back to them as well. So, it certainly makes them very dangerous on Saturday.”