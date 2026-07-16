Who will win the World Cup Golden Ball award?

AS WE CLOSE in on the end of another World Cup, it’s time to start thinking about the standout players of the tournament.

Unlike the Golden Boot award, which goes to the player with the most goals, this honour will be for the best overall player.

Lionel Messi was declared the standout performer from the 2022 tournament after inspiring Argentina to victory after an epic final against France.

He’s among the contenders again this time around after yet another stunning performance to help book a return ticket to the World Cup final.

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Spanish duo Rodri and Lamine Yamal are certainly in contention too after playing influential roles in carving out a path to Sunday’s decider.

Kylian Mbappé will also be in the running despite France’s semi-final exit, as will England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham after bowing out to the defending champions Argentina.

So, with all that said, who do you think deserves to be selected as the Golden Ball winner? Have we outlined all the candidates for the award or are we guilty of any glaring omissions? Let us know below.

Who will win the Golden Ball award?

