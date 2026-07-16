Baloucoune is back. Ireland are excited to unleash him in Auckland

THE CAT IS back.

Rob Baloucoune quickly established himself as an important player for Ireland during this year’s Six Nations.

He came into the starting XV for the second game of the championship against Italy and scored a wonderful try.

Baloucoune then shone at Twickenham a week later as Ireland rocked England, with the Ulster man scoring another five-pointer and causing havoc with his speed of foot and speed of thought.

His good form continued against Wales, before Baloucoune bagged another try in the Triple Crown-clinching win against Scotland.

At the age of 28, after years of injury travails, the Enniskillen man finally nailed down the starting spot for Ireland that always seemed possible given his athleticism and skill level, and not just in attack.

Baloucoune seemed a little baffled to have won the breakthrough player of the Six Nations award, given his age, but it was well-earned. No one had a bigger breakthrough for Ireland.

He injured his elbow in that Scotland game but made a return for Ulster’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier. It was a tough night for the Ulster men in Bilbao, although Baloucoune scored a sensational solo try to underline that he brings something unique to the party.

Ireland were thrilled to have him back for this Nations Championship tour, but there was a setback as Baloucoune strained his hamstring just before the clash with Australia in Sydney two weekends ago.

They could have pushed him to make last week’s game in Japan, but Ireland’s caution underlined Baloucoune’s importance to them. Andy Farrell and co. wanted him fully fit and raring to go for this weekend’s game against the All Blacks.

Baloucoune is now back in the Ireland starting XV, and is relieved to be ready to go. Nothing appears to greatly stress him, and he’s happy to get his shot against the All Blacks.

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Baloucoune at training in Auckland. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“I just got a small strain in training in the week leading into Australia, but ran well last week,” says Baloucoune.

“Nothing too bad. Nothing that I haven’t faced before. It was just more of a small strain.

“I’m used to worse, more extreme cases as well, so I was able to start running and stuff a couple of days later. So it’s definitely a lot easier when it’s a strain.”

Baloucoune has had more than his fair share of time on the sidelines due to injury in his career so far. This chance to finish the season on a big high at Eden Park against the All Blacks feels fully deserved.

And there’s no doubt that he changes what Ireland can do.

Baloucoune is a fine defender who makes good reads and strong tackles. Some of that is down to his earliest rugby years at Portora Royal School in Enniskillen.

“I came out of a school where we mostly defended. It was only a small school, we got kinda bullied, so I’ve always been able to tackle,” says Baloucoune with a smile.

He’s tall at around 6ft 4ins, and he tends to win lots of aerial contests, so he’s got that skill too.

And in attack, Baloucoune can create magic with his combination of rugby instincts and his stunning pace and ability to change direction. The Ulster wing says he has hit 10.5 metres per second on his GPS unit in the past.

“You’ve seen what he can do when he gets the ball in open space,” says Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman.

“He just moves so well and he’s got a point of difference that we want to try and use as a team. We’ve got to give him those opportunities by being accurate with what we do, and he’s got to work hard to get onto the ball as well and make it happen, be the best version of himself.

“Because when he gets out of his own way and he moves off his wing and he gets the ball in his hands, he’s got the ability to create for us, so that’s what we want to see.”

This will only be Baloucoune’s ninth cap for Ireland and his biggest international game yet.

The Ulster wing was brilliant in the Six Nations. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Beating England in Twickenham was a major deal, but taking on the All Blacks at their Eden Park fortress is another step up.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is excited that Baloucoune gets this chance.

“Rob’s talent is there for all to see,” says Farrell. “So exposing him and others from this squad to an occasion that’s coming up on Saturday night is vital for him and for us all moving forward.”

Baloucoune himself doesn’t seem to be fazed by much. It probably helps that he doesn’t watch much rugby, having come to the sport late. He admits he doesn’t know a lot about the legendary All Blacks wings who have graced the Eden Park turf.

Arsenal supporter Baloucoune’s childhood hero was Thierry Henry.

When he started to see a pathway for himself in rugby, Baloucoune looked up to some of Ulster’s wings.

“When I was in the academy, I suppose Tommy Bowe was still about, and I would have spoken to him, and he would have helped me with bits and pieces,” says Baloucoune.

“He’s not going to like this, but I think I burnt him one time during training or whatever and he was like, ‘I think I’ve had enough!’ [He said to] just believe in yourself and back yourself to do it.”

Ireland are excited to see Baloucoune backing himself against the All Blacks.