Sligo Rovers' American star Stephens set for Mexico move after lighting up LOIW

SLIGO ROVERS STAR Sydney Stephens is set to join Mexican side Atlas FC Femenil in a big move out of the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

The 42 understands the American attacker will sign a professional contract worth upwards of €42,000 per year with the Guadalajara outfit.

Stephens has been a revelation since joining Sligo earlier this year, scoring 11 goals across all competitions and helping the Bit O’Red surge up the league table.

The 24-year-old leaves on a free transfer given she is an amateur player earning just expenses, but the club are thought to expect a goodwill gesture fee. The move is now just visa dependent as she departs Ireland, via the US, on Friday.

The Waterloo, Illinois, native pitched up in Sligo in February after an impressive collegiate football career, and has balanced football with a babysitting job.

She will now play as a full-time professional in Mexico, departing the Women’s Premier Division on a significant contract. Seasoned observers of the league suspect it is the biggest deal for a departing player, given Katie McCabe and Tara O’Hanlon joined Arsenal and Manchester City as teenagers, the former amid a very different landscape in 2015. A common landing ground for LOIW exports nowadays, WSL 2 salaries range from £17,500 (€20,500) to over £26,900 (€31,600).

It’s believed Stephens had attracted widespread interest, turning down an offer from Portugal and approaches from other clubs in the Women’s Premier Division.

With family from Ireland, The 42 understands she is currently exploring her international eligibility.

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Stephens was named Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for May after bagging seven goals and providing three assists across three games from midfield. A technically gifted, creative and athletic player, she has been a standout across the league and sits second to Athlone Town striker Dana Scheriff in the Golden Boot race.

Stephens with her May POTM award. Paul Phelan / SPORTSFILE Paul Phelan / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Sligo are currently sixth in the Women’s Premier Division table, while they have reached the FAI Cup quarter-finals where they will face Connacht neighbours Galway United. They finished 10th last season, with former Bohemians U19 manager Gavin Hughes taking charge in December.

Stephens signed for Sligo after completing her Masters in Sports Management at the University of Illinois, where she combined her academic studies with college football at Illinois Soccer.

Atlas FC are among 18 teams in Liga MX Femenil, Mexico’s top professional women’s football league which was formed in 2017. They finished 12th last season and after recent major investment, are recruiting international talent ahead of the start of the new season in August.

Club América are the reigning champions, while some big names feature across the league: Spanish World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso plays for Tigres UANL, its most successful side, while French internationals Eugénie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry represent Toluca.

Atlas’ squad is predominantly made up of Mexican players, with others from Ecuador, El Salvador and USA. They play at the 55,000-capacity Estadio Jalisco – which hosted games at the 2026 World Cup – and train at the recently-opened Academia Atlas facility.

It’s believed Stephens speaks Spanish and is excited by the opportunity after an enjoyable stint in the Women’s Premier Division.

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