LIVE: Argentina v England, World Cup Semi-Final

It’s time for Part II of the World Cup semi-finals. Tonight, it’s Argentina v England in Atlanta Stadium at 8pm. The defending World Cup champions against the nation, who are still chasing that elusive crown since their last triumph in 1966.

Should Thomas Tuchel’s side prevail tonight, they will return to the World Cup final for the first time since that one and only previous World Cup success 60 years ago.

Standing in their way are Lionel Messi’s Argentina who are hoping to go back-to-back at this tournament.

But who will win to join Spain in the final on Sunday?

We’ll be taking you through all the live action as it happens this evening, and will be bringing team line-ups shortly. As always, we want to know your thoughts on tonight’s game too so do get in touch.