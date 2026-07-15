It’s time for Part II of the World Cup semi-finals. Tonight, it’s Argentina v England in Atlanta Stadium at 8pm. The defending World Cup champions against the nation, who are still chasing that elusive crown since their last triumph in 1966.
Should Thomas Tuchel’s side prevail tonight, they will return to the World Cup final for the first time since that one and only previous World Cup success 60 years ago.
Standing in their way are Lionel Messi’s Argentina who are hoping to go back-to-back at this tournament.
But who will win to join Spain in the final on Sunday?
We’ll be taking you through all the live action as it happens this evening, and will be bringing team line-ups shortly. As always, we want to know your thoughts on tonight’s game too so do get in touch.
Advertisement
Related Reads
How well do you remember Brazil 2014? Test your memory in this week's World Cup quiz
Thomas Tuchel: Relationship with Jude Bellingham is closer than ever before
Deschamps says France 'devastated' by defeat, questions referee
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Argentina v England, World Cup Semi-Final
England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Subs: James Trafford, Dean Henderson, Nico O’Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Kobbie Mainoo, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Parades; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.
Subs: Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Senesi, Gonzalo Montiel, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nico Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul,
Nico Paz, Otamendi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Medina.
And here is the Argentina team
Here’s how England will line up this evening
It’s time for Part II of the World Cup semi-finals. Tonight, it’s Argentina v England in Atlanta Stadium at 8pm. The defending World Cup champions against the nation, who are still chasing that elusive crown since their last triumph in 1966.
Should Thomas Tuchel’s side prevail tonight, they will return to the World Cup final for the first time since that one and only previous World Cup success 60 years ago.
Standing in their way are Lionel Messi’s Argentina who are hoping to go back-to-back at this tournament.
But who will win to join Spain in the final on Sunday?
We’ll be taking you through all the live action as it happens this evening, and will be bringing team line-ups shortly. As always, we want to know your thoughts on tonight’s game too so do get in touch.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Argentina England Minute-by-Minute Score updates Soccer World Cup World Cup 2026