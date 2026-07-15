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Fans patiently waiting outside the Atlanta Stadium for tonight's battle. Alamy Stock Photo
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LIVE: Argentina v England, World Cup Semi-Final

All eyes are on Atlanta Stadium as England take on the defending World Cup champions for a place in the final.
7.00pm, 15 Jul 2026
5

4 mins ago 7:20PM

England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane. 

Subs: James Trafford, Dean Henderson, Nico O’Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Kobbie Mainoo, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney. 

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Parades; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.  

Subs: Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Senesi, Gonzalo Montiel, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nico Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, 
Nico Paz, Otamendi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Medina.

22 mins ago 7:02PM

It’s time for Part II of the World Cup semi-finals. Tonight, it’s Argentina v England in Atlanta Stadium at 8pm. The defending World Cup champions against the nation, who are still chasing that elusive crown since their last triumph in 1966.

Should Thomas Tuchel’s side prevail tonight, they will return to the World Cup final for the first time since that one and only previous World Cup success 60 years ago.

Standing in their way are Lionel Messi’s Argentina who are hoping to go back-to-back at this tournament. 

But who will win to join Spain in the final on Sunday?

We’ll be taking you through all the live action as it happens this evening, and will be bringing team line-ups shortly. As always, we want to know your thoughts on tonight’s game too so do get in touch.

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