THE EYES OF the golfing world turn to Royal Birkdale this week for The Open.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and bookmakers’ favourite for the 154th edition – and the fourth and final major of the year.

Rory McIlroy (The Masters), Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) and Wyndham Clark (US Open) have won the others.

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While world number one Scheffler is bidding to become the first man to successfully defend his Open title since Pádraig Harrington, coincidentally at Birkdale, in 2008, McIlroy is also high on the betting lists as he prepares to tee off late on Thursday.

Harrington, Shane Lowry, Tom McKibbin, Darren Clarke, and amateurs David Howard and Stuart Grehan are among others of particular interest to Irish viewers.

Time for the big question ahead of four days of thrills and spills at Southport.

Who do you think will win the 2026 Open Championship?

