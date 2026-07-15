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Final call: Martin McNally. James Crombie/INPHO
Man in the Middle

Monaghan's Martin McNally to referee All-Ireland football final

Corduff man took charge of Leinster finals in 2021 and 2025 and the Ulster final of 2024.
3.49pm, 15 Jul 2026

MARTIN McNALLY WILL referee the All-Ireland football final between Mayo and Kerry on Sunday. 

The Monaghan man, from Corduff GAA club, will be taking charge of his first senior decider. 

McNally refereed the All-Ireland U20 Final in 2023, and the All-Ireland senior club final in 2026. He has provincial final experience, refereeing the Leinster finals of 2021 and 2025 and the Ulster final in 2024.

In this year’s championship, McNally refereed Louth v Wexford and Kildare v Westmeath, in the Leinster Championship, along with the All-Ireland Series games, Armagh v Derry, Dublin v Donegal and the All-Ireland quarter-final between Cork and Mayo.

Umpires 

The Final will be McNally’s 32nd senior intercounty championship game to referee since his first in 2018. His score umpires on the day will be Ben Woods, Niall Reilly, Mark Gilsenan, and Anthony Marron, all from the Corduff club.

His line umpires on the day will be Tyrone’s Sean Hurson and Thomas Murphy of Galway. Hurson will be the standby referee, and the sideline official will be Sean Lonergan from Tipperary. Killan Jones from Kildare will be the Hawkeye official. Marty Duffy from Sligo will be the time official.

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