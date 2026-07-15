GRAHAM BURKE RECEIVED many of the plaudits after Shamrock Rovers’ comprehensive Champions League win over Floriana on Tuesday night.

But he was not the only attacker to impress for the Hoops.

For the second leg, John McGovern came into the side in place of Michael Noonan, and the striker vindicated that decision, scoring the all-important third goal to level the tie on aggregate and generally proving a nuisance for the defenders to manage with his energy, work rate and movement.

The 23-year-old signed for Rovers from Dungannon Swifts last year.

The move has required a significant transition. McGovern is a former member of the Down GAA senior Gaelic football team, winning the Tailteann Cup as recently as 2024.

Bradley admits it took the Newry-born striker some time to adapt to life as a full-time professional soccer player, and he remains a work in progress.

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“We had to be patient; he had to be patient, we needed to change his body, he was a GAA player when we got him in – that build, we needed to shred that and get rid of that,” the Hoops boss said. “And that takes time; it can’t happen overnight, and then you’re asking him to learn how we play, how we press, and then understand what his strengths are in this team. He’s definitely getting there.

“You can see he should score a couple [on Tuesday night]; there’s no doubt he should. But that’s the bit that will come. I’ve no problem with that. As forwards, once you’re brave enough to miss, you’ll always score. And he is. What I really like about him, he complements that team well. And when I say that team, I mean Dylan [Watts], Jack [Byrne], Graham. It’s a lot of personnel type.

“We need something different when you’re playing them three. It’s a really technical base. So we need something different, and John is recognising that that’s what he gives us.”

Asked to elaborate on the GAA remarks, Bradley added: “I watched the GAA games on Sunday. And that type of build they all have is what John came with – you could see that big shoulders, big arms.

“It’s a completely different game, completely different movements, and it was about getting him to understand that, why we need to change his body, and again when you’re taking weight off people but you want to keep that explosive, that muscle mass, it’s a hard balancing act.

“Because he’s training as well and obviously you’re asking him to play and perform. There was a lot that went into it, and to be fair to him, he listened, and his agent, his family were good in terms of they were all on board with it, so that makes it a lot easier.

“But I think there’s more to come; when those chances start going in, I think he’ll just grow from that.”

McGovern has made appearances for Northern Ireland at underage level, and Bradley believes the ex-Newry City forward is capable of breaking into the country’s senior side.

“I think he can, just because of the type he is. There aren’t many centre-forwards now that have that type of movement. He can dip down both sides.

“I’m not saying that’s going to happen tomorrow, but I think there’s potential for that definitely down the road.”

The player himself is hopeful a strong European run can help his cause on the international front.

“I’m sure [Michael O'Neill is] keeping tabs, maybe, and hopefully you can get a call-up if you keep performing.

“I’ve represented Northern Ireland at 19s and 21s level, and a lot of the players that I play with have progressed on and made senior appearances, so it’s up to me to continue performing and chipping away with goals and assists, especially if I can do it on the European stage.”

Even getting regular minutes for Rovers won’t be easy, however, with the recent signing of ex-Bohemians striker Jonathan Afolabi increasing competition for places up front.

“You look at our squad depth tonight, you look at some of the players that come off the bench, any of them can start on any given day,” McGovern added. “And I think us as players know that the competition is always there and it always pushes us to perform better, whether it be in training or games.”