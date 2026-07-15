O'Brien starts for Ireland with Jansen on bench against All Blacks

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has handed Jimmy O’Brien a big opportunity on the left wing in his starting XV to face New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday [KO 8.10am Irish time, Virgin Media].

O’Brien makes his third consecutive start for Ireland, shifting from the right wing to the left after getting the nod ahead of Jamie Osborne, who misses out on the match-day 23 for this Nations Championship clash.

Farrell’s selection is largely along expected lines, with Connacht number eight Sean Jansen included on the Irish bench after his impressive debut against Japan last weekend. It will be a special night for Jansen as he features against his native New Zealand.

In the back three, O’Brien teams up with fullback Hugo Keenan and returning right wing Rob Baloucoune, who is included after recovering from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the team for the wins over Japan and Australia.

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Garry Ringrose is back at outside centre and teams up with Stuart McCloskey, who makes his third start of the campaign in the midfield.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast return as the starting halfbacks, having sat out the Japan game last weekend.

Tom O’Toole continues at loosehead prop, with Dan Sheehan back to captain the team at hooker, and Tadhg Furlong returning at tighthead.

James Ryan and Joe McCarthy combine in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne moving to blindside flanker in a back row that also includes number eight Jack Conan and openside flanker Josh van der Flier.

The Irish bench sees loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman return after concussion kept him out of the Japan match, while Jansen is part of the 5/3 bench split along with fellow back row Nick Timoney, as Beirne provides second row cover in the starting XV.

Craig Casey and Ciarán Frawley return to the bench after starting against Japan, while Bundee Aki again features in the number 23 shirt against his native land.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Tom O’Toole

2. Dan Sheehan (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Nick Timoney

20. Sean Jansen

21. Craig Casey

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].