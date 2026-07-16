'We didn't do ourselves justice' - Kerry ladies on a revenge mission

THE WAY SÍOFRA O’Shea remembers it, the Kerry players returned to their dressing-room after last year’s TG4 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Meath and immediately signed up to go again.

Having relinquished the Brendan Martin Cup and, by their own estimation, not done themselves justice, the sense of unfinished business was strong.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Kingdom captain O’Shea. “I think a lot of people made their mind up soon enough after that final whistle last year, just because of the disappointment of it. And I suppose the biggest thing was that sense that we didn’t do ourselves justice.”

So, when Kerry played Meath again earlier this month, this time at the quarter-final stage, 14 of those who’d lined out last year started again. The 15th? Ballymacelligott’s Róisín Rahilly, who came on in last year’s defeat.

For context, Meath returned with just seven of their starting team from a year ago and were summarily dispatched, beaten by a double digits margin.

Advertisement

It’s a Kerry team that is clearly desperate to return to the very summit of the TG4 All-Ireland championship, and to back up their 2024 triumph.

But they will need to overcome holders Dublin in a glamour Thurles fixture this Saturday to secure their return to the August 2 final.

Last Sunday’s men’s semi-final between the same two counties, and the drama that unfolded, has only whetted the appetite for what could be another classic.

“Even just watching it on TV last weekend, and seeing the atmosphere, seeing the celebrations on the pitch after, it does motivate you,” said reigning All-Star full-forward O’Shea. “It shows you that feeling you get when you win with Kerry and you want to replicate it yourself the week after.

“You definitely feed off it, and you feed off the buzz around the county generally, people all talking about football and chatting to you about the two teams.”

Under new management in 2025 – Mark Bourke replaced joint managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill – and following Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s retirement, it was always going to be a challenge.

But Kerry have been on point and on form throughout 2026 so far, clinching a Munster three-in-a-row before recording big wins over Tipperary, Kildare and Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland series.

Jerome Stack’s recruitment earlier in the season as coach has been significant. The Listowel man coached the Laois and Limerick men’s teams in the past, as well as various top club teams including 2024 AIB All-Ireland club finalists St Brigid’s.

“He’s excellent, it’s been a massive benefit to have Jerome in this year,” said O’Shea. “He’s an unbelievable coach and his experience and track record will tell you that.

“It’s been great to have a different mind around the place, who can challenge what we’re doing. He brings new ideas to every single training session, his drills are unbelievable and we just feel really fortunate that we have him and his experience to lean on. He’s been through it all and what he’s bringing to the team is exceptional, we can’t thank him enough.”

Kerry and Dublin met earlier in the year in the League. But it was a rain-sodden January day, so O’Shea isn’t reading much into Kerry’s 2-9 to 0-9 win.

“Irrelevant really,” she said, matter of factly. “A miserable day and the first game under the new rules. We’ve been watching Dublin since and they’ve grown throughout the Championship.

“They have some great players. The likes of Niamh Hetherton is having a massive season in midfield, Kate Sullivan is an unbelievable talent. Caoimhe O’Connor, Orlagh Nolan, all big names who have done it, Lauren Magee, you know, just quality players and a really strong core that have been there and know what it takes to get over the line.”