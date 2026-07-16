Harry Wood leaves Shelbourne to join League One club

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED that Harry Wood has left the club to join Stockport County.

The 23-year-old has joined the League One club for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal.

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A Shelbourne statement read: “The club had offered Harry a new contract, but following discussions, he expressed his desire to return to the UK and pursue this opportunity.

“While we are disappointed to lose him at this stage of the season, the club has respected his wishes and reluctantly agreed a transfer with Stockport County.

“Everyone at Shelbourne thanks Harry for the significant contribution he has made during his time at Tolka Park and wishes him every success in his future career.”

Wood joined Shelbourne from Hull in 2023, initially on loan before agreeing a permanent switch.

He was part of the Premier Division title-winning squad of 2024, scoring the goal that wrapped up the title on the final day against Derry City.

Wood has scored 10 goals and provided five assists across 24 games this season. Just last month, former Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien described Wood as “the best player in the league.”

He is set to link up with his new club on Monday, following the team’s return from San Pedro del Pinatar.