France's shift to dual playmakers and New Zealand's three-man axis

THE LAST THING the rest of the rugby world needs is France adding more flair to their game, but it’s an avenue Les Bleus have been exploring during the Nations Championship.

For last weekend’s defeat of Australia, Fabien Galthié experimented with dual playmakers, selecting two traditional ’10s’ in his starting 15. The returning Romain Ntamack lined out at out-half, with the in-form Matthieu Jalibert moving from 10 to fullback.

Over the course of the game, the two combined beautifully in a 42-26 win.

“If you’ve got two big passers in those positions, you can actually push your attack a lot wider and they’re probably seeing better opportunities against more condensed and faster line speed defence,” explains rugby analyst Brett Igoe.

“So they need that extra player to play. In fairness, Ireland have a second passer there. It’s not as consistent as France, we can play wide if we want to, but we’re probably not going into those channels because of a lack of pace, whereas France have a ton of pace.”

In this example, scrum-half Maxime Lucu plays the ball to hooker Peato Meauvaka as Ntamack and Jalibert take up wider positions. The 10 and 15 then link-up as France use the pace in their backline to create a break down the right wing.

Here, Ntamack stays at 10 as Jalibert takes up a wider position where his clever interplay with Fabien Brau-Boirie sends the centre through a gap – where Ntamack follows as a support runner.

The move carries France deep into the Wallabies half, and when they look to recycle the ball, Ntamack and Jalibert have now switched – Jalibert sitting at 10, with Ntamack occupying the deeper position.

By having two 10s on the pitch, the pair are interchangeable, with Jalibert able to step in at out-half when needed.

Here, Ntamack takes a late hit – leading to a yellow card for Tom Wright – after collecting a kick and passing to Jalibert, who accelerates into contact but manages to play the offload as France make the linebreak.

With Ntamack on the turf, France roll forward with Jalibert quickly slotting into out-half.

The attack carries them into the Wallabies’ 22, a powerful Yoram Moefana carry positioning France right at the tryline.

Lucu then swings inside to Jalibert, who executes a fine crossfield kick to find Aaron Grandidier Nkanang and finish a clinical end-to-end move, with Jalibert pulling the strings throughout.

It wasn’t all perfect, with the two sometimes playing too closely and almost getting in each other’s way.

However, as their understanding improved during the game the tactic worked beautifully.

Around the hour mark, France are attacking in the Australia half. Initially, as Lucu plays the ball to his right, Ntamack and Jalibert are almost in touching distance of each other at Ntamack takes possession.

When France then look to recycle the ball along the right flank, Ntamack has floated back infield while Jalibert remains wide.

As France work it back inside, you can see the Australia players tracking across calling for cover to France’s left. Instead, Lucu swings back to the shortside, where Jalibert is waiting.

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As the Wallabies scramble, Jalibert carries close to the line and links beautifully with Theo Attissogbe for what looks a brilliant try – only for Jalibert’s final forward pass to let the home side off the hook.

“The concept of linear space (is key),” says Igoe. “So the space in front of the attack and the defence.

“The one thing Jalibert and Ntamack have, world-class 10s like Johnny Sexton, Stephen Larkham’s a great example, they understand the concept of operating in linear space. So they know their timings, they know when to run onto it, they know when to make their passes, they know their depth of passes, who they’re given the pass to, whether to play flat with runners or whether to play to the dual playmaker.

“The dual playmaker needs to have linear space to operate. So if a defensive line gets off the line at the exact same speed, by the time the ball transfers from 9 to 10 to 15 being the dual playmaker, he now has no space to actually operate in. So what these guys are really good at is holding the space and giving themselves time.”

Overall, there was certainly enough positives to warrant another look and Galthié has again selected the Ntamack/Jalibert 10/15 axis for Saturday’s meeting with Japan.

Indeed, the very concept of playing with dual playmakers runs deep in French rugby’s DNA, particularly along some of the southern powerhouses.

Igoe highlights the influence of Pierre Villepreux, considered the godfather of this tactical approach.

A talented fullback and out-half in his playing days, Villepreux pushed an open brand of rugby during a distinguished coaching career, where he won titles with Toulouse and France. Those ideas landed far beyond French shores. Villepreux has previously delivered IRFU coaching clinics here in Ireland, where his message “centred around freeing up players to think creatively in reacting to match situations”. His philosophy also influenced Stephen Aboud, who as Igoe puts it, “wrote more or less all our coaching courses in Ireland.”

“Because Pierre played 15 and 10 himself, he introduced the dual playmaker that was your 15 and 10,” Igoe says.

Pierre Villepreux (second from left) was inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame in 2018. Tony Marshall / World Rugby via Getty Images/INPHO Tony Marshall / World Rugby via Getty Images/INPHO / World Rugby via Getty Images/INPHO

“Pierre came through the Toulouse system, and when Toulouse took a dive around the early 2010s, they went back to Pierre and basically went, well, look, we’re going back to your methodologies.

“And basically it’s his philosophy that Toulouse currently use, but it’s also Yannick Bru’s philosophy in Bordeaux, same in Montpellier. Another disciple of Pierre is Wayne Smith, so when he was the All Black attack coach, he was playing dual playmakers as well.

“New Zealand are playing the dual playmaker (currently), but they’re playing at 10-12 and then 15 acts as a bit of a pivot, but it’s more common that it’s Jordie Barrett (at 12), and he steps into that.

But I haven’t seen someone play two 10s, like, both Ntamack and Jalibert are world-class 10s. To see that being selected has been really good.”

It’s easy to see why coaches feel now is a good time to deploy dual playmakers.

Currently, so much of the game is based around transition and counter-attack, with the likes of Toulouse and Bordeaux leading the way in the Northern Hemisphere.

On the whole, the game hasn’t become the kick-fest many feared it would. The current laws around the kicking game and aerial contests are leading to plenty of scraps on the ground, which often occur when both teams aren’t settled into their shape. In those scenarios of broken play, having more ball-playing options on the pitch can lead to devastating counters.



The All Blacks are also currently trying to add different layers to their attacking game. Pursuing a sharper, more open attacking system under Dave Rennie, the last two weeks have seen Ruben Love make his first two Test starts at out-half. With a new man at 10, Rennie has played Damien McKenzie at fullback while also leaning heavily on Jordie Barrett’s playmaking capabilities at inside centre.

During the wins over France and Italy, all three have rotated as first and second receiver.

“It’s like a triple playmaking role,” Igoe says.

“In the first half (against Italy) McKenzie was playing that bit wider. So when that attack group goes into the 15, the next ruck, I call it 30% ruck, which is a ruck just outside the 15s, they’re trying to create a two-sided attack. McKenzie will then drop into first receiver to control the blindside attack, and then they have Barrett and Love in charge of the open attack.

“So they try to get this two-sided attack, which is really difficult to defend as the defence can’t just go and fold because they have that threat back blind.

It’s very hard in an active game to say ‘you fold, you hold, how many numbers do we have?’ You’re not going to always get it right.

“And something I thought the All Blacks did really, really well was the reload of the short side. It was absolutely excellent and nine times out of 10, it’s McKenzie organising it.”

It all feeds into creating a fluid, dynamic attacking shape.

From fullback, McKenzie often steps up to act as the first outlet for scrum-half Cam Rpigard.. The below clip shows Roigard skipping Love to hit McKenzie in that pocket during the France game.

That play leads to New Zealand’s 10 and 15 linking. McKenzie breaks and then passes inside to Roigard. The move stays alive and ends with a New Zealand try, clinically finishing a passage that started with the All Blacks playing with ambition from a scrum in their own 22.

In this example, Love shifts along the line as the ball moves through the two centres before Love breaks. When the out-half is eventually tackled, McKenzie has stepped up to be first receiver off scrum-half Roigard, again attacking the short side.

With so many facilitators in their backline, New Zealand can position Love as a decoy, making it hard for defenders to commit.

Here, Roigard skips his 10 as they instead play the ball wide to McKenzie, leading to another break.

The same combination delivered similar moments against Japan last weekend. Here, Roigard hits Love off the first ruck, but at the next ruck, McKenzie has rotated into the 10 slot with Love drifting wider.

McKenzie plays wide to Barrett, with Love then third in line, before Will Jordan carries.

Jordan is stopped but keeps the ball alive, offloading back to Barrett. The All Blacks centre has space to break, and a few more quick passes sends Jordan clean through.

The obvious question is whether this is something Ireland could look to incorporate more in their own game.

Against Japan last weekend Ireland had Jamie Osborne at fullback, and while the Leinster man did manage to come onto the ball in some good positions, he suffered for the lack of tempo in much-changed Ireland side’s play.

Often taking possession from a standing position, Osborne had limited options around a static backline. With less movement around him, Osborne ended up carrying into contact. Hugo Keenan had similar issues while turning in a generally excellent performance against Australia a week previously.

Both are fine players with strong skillsets, but it’s hard to carry that playmaking threat without regular reps in the role.

As is stands, Ireland aren’t particularly strong when it comes to transition and counter-attack, although that could change when Farrell’s options open up. Mack Hansen is sitting out the current tour due to injury, but a backline involving the Connacht man along with speedy wingers Robert Baloucoune and Tommy O’Brien changes the athletic and creative complexion of Ireland’s backline.

Yet for now, the approach looks better suited to the likes of France and New Zealand.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what France do selection-wise when Thomas Ramos is available because he’s really comfortable in the inverted fullback role,” Igoe adds.

“Rob Kearney is a good example of someone who played the traditional fullback role where his strike running was in the wider channels, like outside the 13 channels, and that’s where a majority of 15s operate. You can go through loads and loads of teams and watch them play (that way). Freddie Stewart’s another good example.

“The inverted fullback plays a lot tighter to the ruck and a lot more infield.

“Ramos is really comfortable in that role, and Toulouse are trying to develop or purchase those playmaking players like that. It’s a big part of what Toulouse, Bordeaux and Montpellier do, they’re the three really connected teams in France.

“And now France have jumped on board with it, so it’s a really interesting development.”