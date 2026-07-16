France overhaul front row to face Japan, Schmidt makes three changes for Italy farewell

FRANCE COACH FABIEN Galthié said that he was “not completely satisfied” with his team’s scrum as he named a completely new front row to face Japan in Tokyo.
France blew Australia away 42-26 last week in the Nations Championship in Brisbane but Galthié has shaken up his pack for Saturday’s game, bringing in Regis Montagne, Maxime Lamothe and Jefferson Poirot.
Alexandre Roumat replaces the injured Oscar Jegou in the back row in the only other change to the starting line-up, with scrum-half Paul Graou in line to make his debut from the bench.
Galthié said there were two reasons for the revamped front row.
“The first is that we’re not completely satisfied with the performance of our scrum. We want to be more effective in that area,” he said.
“The second is that we’ve brought seven props — four tightheads and three loose heads — and we need to get them onto the field, help them improve, find cohesion and help them grow.”
Demba Bamba, Peato Mauvaka and Moses Alo-Emile drop out of the team that started against Australia.
Japan - coached by Eddie Jones – have also named a completely changed front row for a match expected to be played in steamy conditions in Tokyo, with high humidity and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.
Jones made six changes to the team that started against Ireland in Newcastle, with 27-year-old flanker Esei Haangana set to make his debut.
Fellow debutants Izi Sword and Shunsuke Uenobo take their places on the bench.
Meanwhile, Australia coach Joe Schmidt insisted his struggling team were “not far off” as he rolled the dice with three changes for the clash with Italy in what will be his last Test in charge.
The Wallabies desperately need a win in Perth on Saturday after just one in the last 10 games and six losses on the trot.
Schmidt will hand over to Les Kiss after the game, ending a disappointing tenure that has so far seen just 11 wins from his 30 Tests in charge since assuming control from Eddie Jones.
“You know, a couple of mistakes make the difference, but it’s been incredibly frustrating, and it’s been frustrating because I just keep feeling that we’re not far off,” said Schmidt.
“People will look at the results, and that’s how you’re judged. I fully understand that.
“But the number of tries we’re scoring, the improvements we’ve seen in some of our set-piece work, I do feel like the brand of rugby we play is part of what’s bringing crowds back to the game.”
In a nod to the future, Schmidt has kept faith with rookie out-half Declan Meredith.
Meredith had a mixed showing on his debut last week during their horror 42-26 capitulation to France in Brisbane after leading 21-12 at half-time.
Schmidt pinpointed inexperience in the Wallabies’ halves as part of the problem when France seized momentum, but has nevertheless stuck with him.
With a fit-again Ben Donaldson on the bench as out-half cover, Jock Campbell — who played his first Test in four years against Ireland and came on as a substitute against France — was dropped from the squad altogether.
Schmidt’s other big call was leaving flanker Fraser McReight on the sidelines despite the Queensland Reds’ star being immense in Brisbane.
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France overhaul front row to face Japan, Schmidt makes three changes for Italy farewell
FRANCE COACH FABIEN Galthié said that he was “not completely satisfied” with his team’s scrum as he named a completely new front row to face Japan in Tokyo.
France blew Australia away 42-26 last week in the Nations Championship in Brisbane but Galthié has shaken up his pack for Saturday’s game, bringing in Regis Montagne, Maxime Lamothe and Jefferson Poirot.
Alexandre Roumat replaces the injured Oscar Jegou in the back row in the only other change to the starting line-up, with scrum-half Paul Graou in line to make his debut from the bench.
Galthié said there were two reasons for the revamped front row.
“The first is that we’re not completely satisfied with the performance of our scrum. We want to be more effective in that area,” he said.
“The second is that we’ve brought seven props — four tightheads and three loose heads — and we need to get them onto the field, help them improve, find cohesion and help them grow.”
Demba Bamba, Peato Mauvaka and Moses Alo-Emile drop out of the team that started against Australia.
Japan - coached by Eddie Jones – have also named a completely changed front row for a match expected to be played in steamy conditions in Tokyo, with high humidity and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.
Jones made six changes to the team that started against Ireland in Newcastle, with 27-year-old flanker Esei Haangana set to make his debut.
Fellow debutants Izi Sword and Shunsuke Uenobo take their places on the bench.
Meanwhile, Australia coach Joe Schmidt insisted his struggling team were “not far off” as he rolled the dice with three changes for the clash with Italy in what will be his last Test in charge.
The Wallabies desperately need a win in Perth on Saturday after just one in the last 10 games and six losses on the trot.
Schmidt will hand over to Les Kiss after the game, ending a disappointing tenure that has so far seen just 11 wins from his 30 Tests in charge since assuming control from Eddie Jones.
“You know, a couple of mistakes make the difference, but it’s been incredibly frustrating, and it’s been frustrating because I just keep feeling that we’re not far off,” said Schmidt.
“People will look at the results, and that’s how you’re judged. I fully understand that.
In a nod to the future, Schmidt has kept faith with rookie out-half Declan Meredith.
Meredith had a mixed showing on his debut last week during their horror 42-26 capitulation to France in Brisbane after leading 21-12 at half-time.
Schmidt pinpointed inexperience in the Wallabies’ halves as part of the problem when France seized momentum, but has nevertheless stuck with him.
With a fit-again Ben Donaldson on the bench as out-half cover, Jock Campbell — who played his first Test in four years against Ireland and came on as a substitute against France — was dropped from the squad altogether.
Schmidt’s other big call was leaving flanker Fraser McReight on the sidelines despite the Queensland Reds’ star being immense in Brisbane.
France (v Japan)
Replacements:
Japan (v France)
Replacements:
Australia (v Italy)
Replacements:
– © AFP 2026
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