France overhaul front row to face Japan, Schmidt makes three changes for Italy farewell

FRANCE COACH FABIEN Galthié said that he was “not completely satisfied” with his team’s scrum as he named a completely new front row to face Japan in Tokyo.

France blew Australia away 42-26 last week in the Nations Championship in Brisbane but Galthié has shaken up his pack for Saturday’s game, bringing in Regis Montagne, Maxime Lamothe and Jefferson Poirot.

Alexandre Roumat replaces the injured Oscar Jegou in the back row in the only other change to the starting line-up, with scrum-half Paul Graou in line to make his debut from the bench.

Galthié said there were two reasons for the revamped front row.

“The first is that we’re not completely satisfied with the performance of our scrum. We want to be more effective in that area,” he said.

“The second is that we’ve brought seven props — four tightheads and three loose heads — and we need to get them onto the field, help them improve, find cohesion and help them grow.”

Demba Bamba, Peato Mauvaka and Moses Alo-Emile drop out of the team that started against Australia.

🇯🇵 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧 - 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 🇫🇷 c’est samedi 🔥



Découvrez les 23 joueurs qui représenteront le #XVdeFrance à 10h40, en direct sur @TF1 📺 #JAPFRA pic.twitter.com/LckBNKYwkE — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) July 16, 2026

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Japan - coached by Eddie Jones – have also named a completely changed front row for a match expected to be played in steamy conditions in Tokyo, with high humidity and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

Jones made six changes to the team that started against Ireland in Newcastle, with 27-year-old flanker Esei Haangana set to make his debut.

Fellow debutants Izi Sword and Shunsuke Uenobo take their places on the bench.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Joe Schmidt insisted his struggling team were “not far off” as he rolled the dice with three changes for the clash with Italy in what will be his last Test in charge.

The Wallabies desperately need a win in Perth on Saturday after just one in the last 10 games and six losses on the trot.

Schmidt will hand over to Les Kiss after the game, ending a disappointing tenure that has so far seen just 11 wins from his 30 Tests in charge since assuming control from Eddie Jones.

“You know, a couple of mistakes make the difference, but it’s been incredibly frustrating, and it’s been frustrating because I just keep feeling that we’re not far off,” said Schmidt.

“People will look at the results, and that’s how you’re judged. I fully understand that.

“But the number of tries we’re scoring, the improvements we’ve seen in some of our set-piece work, I do feel like the brand of rugby we play is part of what’s bringing crowds back to the game.”

In a nod to the future, Schmidt has kept faith with rookie out-half Declan Meredith.

Meredith had a mixed showing on his debut last week during their horror 42-26 capitulation to France in Brisbane after leading 21-12 at half-time.

Schmidt pinpointed inexperience in the Wallabies’ halves as part of the problem when France seized momentum, but has nevertheless stuck with him.

With a fit-again Ben Donaldson on the bench as out-half cover, Jock Campbell — who played his first Test in four years against Ireland and came on as a substitute against France — was dropped from the squad altogether.

Schmidt’s other big call was leaving flanker Fraser McReight on the sidelines despite the Queensland Reds’ star being immense in Brisbane.

France (v Japan)

15. Matthieu Jalibert

14. Theo Attissogbe

13. Fabien Brau-Boirie

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Aaron Grandidier-Nkakang

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Maxime Lucu (captain)

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Maxime Lamothe

3. Regis Montagne

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. Lenni Noguchi

7. Marko Gazzotti

8. Alexandre Roumat

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Reda Wardi

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Hugo Auradou

20. Tom Staniforth

21. Killian Tixeront

22. Paul Graou

23. Kalvin Gourgues

Japan (v France)

15. Takuro Matsunaga

14. Kazuma Ueda

13. Dylan Riley

12. Samisoni Tua

11. Kippei Ishida

10. Ryunosuke Ito

9. Naoto Saito

1. Sojiro Otsuka

2. Hayate Era

3. Keijiro Tamefusa

4. Harry Hockings

5. Warner Dearns (captain)

6. Esei Haangana

7. Ben Gunter

8. Jack Cornelsen

Replacements:

16. Kenji Sato

17. Takato Okabe

18. Izi Sword

19. Michael Stolberg

20. Michael Leitch

21. Tiennan Costley

22. Taira Main

23. Shunsuke Uenobo

Australia (v Italy)

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Harry Potter

10. Declan Meredith

9. Ryan Lonergan

1. Angus Bell

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Josh Canham

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Rob Valetini

7. Carlo Tizzano

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. James Slipper

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Miles Amatosero

20. Fraser McReight

21. Tate McDermott

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Filipo Daugunu.

– © AFP 2026