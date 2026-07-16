Fiji scrum-half Kuruvoli slapped with four-match ban for red card

FIJI SCRUM-HALF SIMIONE Kuruvoli was on Thursday suspended for four weeks after receiving a red card in the 73-8 defeat to England last weekend, meaning he will miss the Nations Championship Test against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Kuruvoli kicked out at England prop Ellis Genge’s chest as he got up from a breakdown in the 48th minute at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool last Saturday.

After viewing television replays, referee Hollie Davidson issued a permanent red card reducing Fiji to 14 players for the rest of the second half.

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The scrum-half was found guilty of “physical abuse in contravention of Law 9.12″ by the Nations Championship disciplinary committee, who released their findings on Thursday.

The committee “determined that the act merited a mid-range entry point of eight weeks/matches,” said a statement.

“In light of Kuruvoli accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record, conduct and remorse, the Committee applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction,” it continued.

“Kuruvoli has been suspended from all forms of the game for four weeks.”

The sanction means that as well as missing Saturday’s Test against Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Kuruvoli will be banned from the first three matches of the next Top 14 season for his French club RC Vannes.

He will miss the matches in September away to Castres Olympique and at home to Montpellier and Toulouse.

– © AFP 2026