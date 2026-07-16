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Limerick's Barry Nash and Galway's Conor Whelan. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Here's this weekend's GAA fixture and TV-streaming schedule

All-Ireland showdowns in store.
6.46am, 16 Jul 2026

Saturday 18 July

TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior semi-finals

  • 3.15pm: Armagh v Galway, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford – TG4.
  • 5.15pm: Dublin v Kerry, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – TG4.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championships

Premier junior semi-finals

  • 1pm: Cavan v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 1pm: Armagh v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan – Camogie Association YouTube.

Intermediate semi-finals

  • 3pm: Kerry v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 3pm: Antrim v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan – Camogie Association YouTube.

*****

Sunday 19 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final

  • 3.30pm: Limerick v Galway, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

***** 

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