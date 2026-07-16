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Here's this weekend's GAA fixture and TV-streaming schedule
Saturday 18 July
TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior semi-finals
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championships
Premier junior semi-finals
Intermediate semi-finals
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Sunday 19 July
All-Ireland senior hurling final
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Dates For Diary GAA RTÉ TG4