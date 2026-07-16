'Kaned by Messi' and 'Wonderbawl': English media react to World Cup exit

ENGLAND’S DREAMS WERE dashed on Wednesday night when they were beaten by Argentina 2-1, ending their World Cup journey.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had been optimistic that they could beat the defending champions, despite their concern that captain Lionel Messi could get in the way.

The joyous mood after Anthony Gordon put the Three Lions ahead 10 minutes into the second half – after a goalless, cagey first 45 minutes – came crashing down as Enzo Fernández equalised 85 minutes in.

It soured further when Lautaro Martinez put Argentina in the lead in the 92nd minute.

The England team will be relieved to read that the Star is “still proud” of them. The paper did, however, go with the headline “Kaned by Messi”. Ouch!

The Daily Star

The Telegraph says the “hurt goes on for England”. It also reports on the banner held up by Argentine players, which said in Spanish: “The Malvinas are Argentinian.”

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The Falkland Islands, or Islas Malvinas, are an overseas territory of the United Kingdom, which Argentina also lays claim to.

The Daily Telegraph

Before the match, Argentina’s vice president Victoria Villarruel had called their opponents “usurping pirates”. She said the game meant “something more” and called for “putting the brakes on the invaders”.

Her comments, combined with the banner held by Argentine players, have riled up England fans.

One commentator on Sky News said he expected “real anger” from politicians, and maybe even sanctions on the players involved.

“Fines, visas, I don’t know.”

The Telegraph also published a listicle of Argentina’s alleged “dirty tricks”.

🇦🇷 All 31 dirty tricks Argentina unleashed on England:



1' Mac Allister leaves one on Anderson

2' Paredes pushes Bellingham, leading to a confrontation

3' Enzo comes in late on Anderson pic.twitter.com/NpQsfiYS58 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 15, 2026

The Times’s front page splash is a poignant photo of Lionel Messi hugging Harry Kane.

The Sun leads with “Wonderbawl”, showing Kane with his head in his hands.

“It’s 60 years of hurt as brave Lions sunk by late Argie goals,” the paper says.

The Sun

Written by Mairead Maguire and posted on TheJournal.ie