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End of the line: Leo O'Connor. Tom Maher/INPHO
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All-Ireland winning Offaly U20 hurling manager O'Connor steps down

Limerick native led Faithful to historic success in 2024.
10.39am, 16 Jul 2026

OFFALY U20 HURLING manager Leo O’Connor has stepped down after a seven-year stint that included historic All-Ireland success.

Offaly GAA confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday night.

Having led the Faithful county to a Leinster minor championship title, O’Connor oversaw back-to-back Leinster U20 crowns in 2023 and 2024 before All-Ireland glory in the latter year. 

Offaly beat Tipperary on a scoreline of 2-20 to 2-14 at UPMC Nolan Park in June ’24 to lift their first All-Ireland title at the grade.

It also marked back-to-back final appearances with former Limerick hurler O’Connor in charge.

“Offaly GAA wishes to sincerely thank Leo O’Connor and his U20 management team for their outstanding commitment, dedication and leadership over the past seven years,” the statement reads. 

“Leo played a pivotal role in restoring pride and belief in Offaly underage hurling.

We thank Leo and his management team for everything they have given to Offaly GAA and wish them every success and happiness in the future.”

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