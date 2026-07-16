Captain Sami Bishti out and change at out-half for Ireland U20s against Italy

IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Andrew Browne has named his team for Saturday’s ninth-place play-off at the Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Captain Sami Bishti is out injured, while there’s a change at out-half from Monday’s 24-19 win over Fiji. Charlie O’Shea starts at 10 instead of Daniel Green, who moves to full-back for the Italian clash.

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Charlie Molony shifts from 15 to the wing as Johnny O’Sullivan drops out, while Rob Carney replaces Jack Deegan at outside centre.

Blake McClean continues at tighthead after Bishti pulled up in the warm-up before the Fiji game, while Josh Neill will again captain the team in his absence.

The Ireland U20s team to face Italy on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/XkOD28042t — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2026

Ireland will be looking to finish ninth in Georgia with a third win on the bounce, having previously beaten USA in the pool stages. The Triple crown winners were destined to finish in the bottom half of the tournament after losing 34-27 to England in their opener before a 62-40 reversal to Argentina.

After this tournament, Brown will hand over the reins to current Connacht colleague Cullie Tucker, with the Limerick man set to take charge for the next three years.

Kick-off at the AIA Arena on Saturday is 5.30pm Irish time.

Ireland U20 (v Italy)

15. Daniel Green

14. Charlie Molony

13. Rob Carney

12. James O’Leary

11. Daniel Ryan

10. Charlie O’Shea

9. Christopher Barrett

1. Max Doyle

2. Duinn McGuire

3. Blake McClean

4. Joe Finn

5. Donnacha Maguire

6. Josh Neill (captain)

7. Alex Lautsou

8. Diarmaid O’Connell.

Replacements: