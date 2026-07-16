Eoin Kenny signs off from Dundalk with Player of the Month award for June

EOIN KENNY HAS signed off from Dundalk by being named the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month for June.

Kenny, 20, who recently secured a move to Portsmouth in England’s Championship, topped the voting over Harry Wood of Shelbourne in second place, with Kian Leavy of St Patrick’s Athletic in third.

The former Lilywhite topped the poll by virtue of more second-preference votes after he and Wood earned 32 first-preference votes each.

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Kenny produced man-of-the-match displays for Dundalk against both Bohemians and Waterford, scoring two goals, including a winning strike against the former.

His seven goals for Dundalk this season helped him to secure a three-year deal with Portsmouth, with his transfer completed earlier this month.

Kenny, son of former Republic of Ireland manager and current St Patrick’s Athletic boss Stephen Kenny, has represented both the Republic and Northern Ireland at underage level, most recently earning eight caps for the Northern Ireland U21s.

In all, he scored 18 goals in 91 first-team appearances for Dundalk.

Also on the LOI Player of the Month shortlist for June were Adam Brennan of Shamrock Rovers, who made his senior Irish debut against Canada recently, Harry Vaughan of Bohemians, who was capped at U21 level against Croatia, and the evergreen Padraig Amond of Waterford, who became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the League of Ireland for 98 years.