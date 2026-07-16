Scottie Scheffler makes fast start to defence of the Open

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER MADE a strong start to his defence of The Open Championship to sit just one off the clubhouse lead of four under par lead after his opening front nine at Royal Birkdale.

The American was more at home under glorious sunshine and scorching temperatures in England’s north-west coast than at last week’s fog-disrupted Scottish Open when the world number one saw his record of 78 successive cuts made dating back four years come to an end.

England’s Daniel Brown and South Korean Im Sung-jae set the clubhouse lead at four under.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre also made a strong start with a three-under par round of 67.

Scheffler said getting some extra rest before a major is “never the worst thing, but I really hate missing cuts”.

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He stormed to victory at Royal Portrush last year to end any doubt of his ability to adapt to the links conditions on the other side of the Atlantic.

But Scheffler has endured a frustrating year by his high standards with only one win on the PGA Tour back in January and failing to add to his four majors.

The world number one bounced back with four birdies in five holes between the second and the sixth before a first dropped shot of the tournament at seven took him back to three under.

Fellow American Bryson DeChambeau is also three under par with six holes to play of his opening round.

Robert MacIntyre. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

World number 15 MacIntyre has never won a major but has finished in the top 10 at the British Open three times in six attempts.

“If I won an Open, won any major, if something happened, I could happily walk away from the game of golf,” said MacIntrye.

“It would be all my goals that I ever dreamed of complete if I did that, but there’s a long way to go.”

Tommy Fleetwood is also looking to end his wait for a major win in his hometown of Southport.

Despite fervent support for the world number nine he got off to a steady but unspectacular start with just one birdie and one bogey in his opening 10 holes.

Rory McIlroy begins his challenge for a first Claret Jug since he won the tournament for the only time back in 2014 in the afternoon’s marquee group alongside 2024 winner Xander Schauffele and world number three Matt Fitzpatrick at 3.15pm local time (1415GMT).