Shamrock Rovers star Reynolds to join Sheffield United in LOIW record transfer

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND call-up Maria Reynolds is set to join WSL 2 side Sheffield United in a record transfer out of the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

As first reported by Tom Maher of The Halfway Line, The 42 understands that Reynolds will depart Shamrock Rovers on a transfer fee in the five-figure range, somewhere between €15,000 and €20,000.

There is no publicly-confirmed record transfer fee from the Women’s Premier Division, but Katie McCabe to Arsenal (2015) and Tara O’Hanlon to Manchester City (2023) are among the highest profile moves in an ever-changing landscape.

McCabe’s departure came long before professional contracts were introduced to the league ahead of the 2023 season. They remain far from widespread, with transfer fees still uncommon compared with the men’s game.

Peamount were not entitled to any payment after O’Hanlon’s move to City due to their amateur status, but they will receive a goodwill gesture when she makes her senior debut for the WSL champions.

Joy Ralph may have been the previous most expensive LOIW export: she joined Sheffield United from Rovers for an undisclosed fee last summer, and Reynolds will now be reunited with her former teammate at Bramall Lane.

The BBC also reported on Wednesday that 22-year-old Reynolds has signed on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The talismanic centre-back will now play full-time football close to Ireland head coach Carla Ward, who lives in Sheffield having previously represented the Blades as a player and manager.

Reynolds received her first official senior call-up in April for the 2027 World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland, having previously trained with the Ireland squad, but is yet to make her debut under Ward.

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The Bray native has been a key player for Rovers in recent seasons, starring across this campaign as the Hoops sit fourth in the table and prepare for an FAI Cup quarter-final against Athlone Town.

A former Ireland underage international, Reynolds climbed the academy ranks at Rovers from U17 and U19 squads and made her senior debut in 2023 after a long-term injury. She was named in the 2025 Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year.

The towering defender made her final appearance for James O’Callaghan’s side as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 3-3 comeback draw at Galway United.

Sheffield finished 11th – second bottom, four points off relegation – in England’s second tier last season.

📢 Here to make some noise.



We are excited to share the signing of Irish forward, Kelly Brady from newly promoted WSL side Crystal Palace.



Welcome to Glasgow City, Kelly 🤝 pic.twitter.com/xHYAdiz0tH — Glasgow City FC (@GlasgowCityFC) July 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Glasgow City have announced the signing of recent Ireland call-up Kelly Brady following her departure from Crystal Palace.

The former Athlone Town striker joined Palace as a free agent in January after a superb season in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, but made just two appearances as the Londoners secured promotion back to the WSL.

US-born Brady, 24, has also been called up to Ireland squads by Ward, though is yet to win her first senior cap.

A busy transfer window for Irish players now ramps up. As first flagged by The Irish Examiner, The 42 understands that WSL 2 newcomers Watford are interested in signing Saoirse Noonan and Aoibheann Clancy.

Noonan recently departed Celtic, while Clancy has been starring for Shelbourne in the Women’s Premier Division. Both are regulars in the Ireland set-up, with Cork’s Noonan often featuring from the bench. She could now return to WSL 2, where she previously spent two seasons at Durham.