RTÉ yet to decide if it will broadcast World Cup final half-time show

RTÉ HAS YET to decide if it will broadcast the World Cup final half-time show as part of its coverage on Sunday.

The state broadcaster has yet to make a call on whether it will show the music performances with “exact timings and other production details as yet unknown”.

The interval performance on Sunday will be the first of its kind for the tournament and will feature Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Burna Boy and Justin Bieber.

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Rumours suggest the half-time line-up might break governing body Fifa’s rules by extending the interval from a typical 15 minutes to up to 25 minutes.

Shall we sing a song for you: Justin Bieber. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Many were also concerned that the spectacle would replace the broadcaster’s analysis by pundits.

Half-time entertainment has become a major feature of sporting events in the United States, notably during the Super Bowl.

The performance at the World Cup final will be curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and will also feature Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus and characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

ITV will broadcast the World Cup final half-time show in full, the broadcaster has confirmed. The channel plans to show the performance in full as well as match analysis during the final on Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The BBC has yet to announce its plans for Sunday.

- Additional reporting, PA