The Open tee times: McIlroy handed late start with Schauffele and Fitzpatrick

RORY McILROY HAS been handed a late tee-time for Thursday’s opening round at The Open in Royal Birkdale.

The tee-times were confirmed on Monday, with McIlroy out at 3.15pm alongside Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

On Friday, McIlroy’s group will commence their second round at 10.09am.

Shane Lowry has been paired with England’s Aaran Rai and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka in the 2.53pm group, who will play at 9.47am on Friday.

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Tom McKibbin starts at 8.03am with Francesco Molinari and France’s Lev Grinberg, and is out at 1.09pm tee time on Friday.

Pádraig Harrington will join South Africa’s Michael Hollick and England’s Marco Penge at 1.20pm (8.14am Friday).

Darren Clarke plays with Adrien Saddier (Fra) and Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) at 12.47pm (7.41am Friday).

Irish amateurs David Howard and Stuart Grehan will tee-off at 10.42am and 12.14pm respectively on Thursday (3.48pm/7.08am Friday).

Howard has been grouped with Kazuma Kobori and Tom Sloman, while Grehan plays with Cameron Smith and Keith Mitchell.

The full tee-times are available here.