Galway's quiet man: the rise and rise of Daithí Burke

WHO IS DAITHÍ Burke?

Is he the long-term resident at full-back for the Galway hurlers? Or the man-marking specialist? Don’t forget that he can play football too and was even a Galway footballer for a brief spell. He has lived the dual-code life with the Turloughmore hurlers and the footballers in Corofin.

But does he ever give interviews? His social media accounts are active but no recent posts to offer a glimpse behind the curtain. (Online profiles are never a true barometer of a person’s life, of course, but it was worth a look).

Now, doesn’t he also have a knee injury? Or maybe it’s his thumb? It could be his ankle. It’s immaterial, really, because he has a high threshold for pain. At least that’s what I hear.

Maybe we should just settle on five-time All-Star as the title that best describes him? That feat puts him in the company of Joe Cooney, Pete Finnerty and Joe Canning. An elite group.

But does that really encapsulate Daithí and who he is? In truth, it’s a thin veneer of familiarity that we paint over players who reach such heights.

Behind all that, he’s a son to Gerry and Mary. A brother to Ciara and Ronan, who won an All-Ireland medal with Daithí in 2017. By day, Daithí is a garda based in Limerick.

He’ll stop and talk to anyone he knows, as his former Turloughmore manager Joe Hession discovered during a chance meeting just before Christmas.

“The chat just develops,” says Hession who has known Burke since he was a minor for the club.

There is a certain level of fame that comes with being Daithí Burke. And despite his quiet manner, he accepts the responsibility that comes with that status. If Hession calls to ask him to help take a training session with one of the juvenile teams, Burke will always oblige.

But on one condition:

Galway's Daithí Burke and Conor Whelan celebrate after winning the All-Ireland semi-final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“‘I’m not going talking, Joe.”

It’s an easy compromise for Hession who knows how much the children in Turloughmore appreciate his presence. Burke doesn’t need to be an orator to show up for them. Hession has a recent example where Burke and the rest of Galway’s Turloughmore representatives stopped to greet two of his nephews after winning the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork.

“My own sister was in Croke Park for the semi-final. She has a little Down Syndrome lad, Adam, and they parked roughly where the [team] bus was in Croke Park. Daithí shook hands with the two lads and took pictures. A great guy to be around.”

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Gerry Burke started it all. In 1998, he was part of a golden crop who delivered a first senior All-Ireland title for Corofin after defeating Dublin’s Erin’s Isle in Croke Park. Burke, who was 39 at the time, capped a historic day for the club with three points from play to land the man-of-the-match award.

Gerry’s brother Ollie was a corner-back on that team. They were captained by Ray Silke who also lifted the Sam Maguire for Galway later that year. Goalkeeper Martin McNamara stood between the posts for both teams.

Corofin would go on to add four more All-Ireland titles, including three on the bounce between 2018 and 2020. Their 2015 success against Slaughtneil of Derry marked the end of a 17-year wait for All-Ireland glory, and Daithí Burke was central to that tremendous run at midfield.

He even emulated his father’s example by collecting the man-of-the-match award after scoring two points in the 2019 final which ended in a 2-16 to 0-10 victory over Kerry’s Dr Crokes.

Gerry Burke lifting his man-of-the-match award after winning the 1998 All-Ireland final. © Keith Heneghan / INPHO © Keith Heneghan / INPHO / INPHO

His cousin, Ian — son of Ollie — was a corner-forward for that great Corofin side who captured four All-Irelands in six seasons. And in 2018, the pair were All-Star winners for Galway. Daithí was full-back on the hurling selection while Ian was number 15 on the football shortlist.

Gerry coaches in Turloughmore these days but continues to make the short trip home to see his family in Corofin.

“Gerry would spend a lot of time in Corofin with his brothers helping them on the farm,” Hession explains. “I do believe Daithí would have been seen in the bog.”

It was through Gerry’s influence that Hession became interested in coaching and agreed to help out with the Turloughmore minors in 2007. Franny Forde, a current selector with the Galway hurlers, was also part of that backroom team.

Daithí, who was turning 15 later that year, was their centre-back.

“We played St Thomas’ who had David Burke. They would have been two or three years older than Daithí. We were three points down going into injury time.

“Daithí got a 21 and stuck it in the net to bring us to a replay, and we won [that game]. That was in October 2007. Daithí turned 15 in November 2007. Extremely young but that’s the type of guy he was.

“He was the quietest guy. You wouldn’t know he was on the team. But again, when he put on the helmet and took the hurl in his hand, that’s when he did the talking.”

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Hession went on to become joint-manager of the Turloughmore seniors alongside Franny Forde, guiding them to the 2020 county final which was their first appearance since the 1990 decider.

Daithí’s older brother Ronan was their full-back as Turloughmore came up against a St Thomas’ side who were back-to-back champions at the time. The holders proved to be too much for the challengers, adding another title with a 1-14 to 0-15 victory.

Daithí was their captain, but the final was one of those rare occasions when he did succumb to injury. He managed to return for the closing minutes but St Thomas’ would not be denied.

Another county final meeting between the sides followed in 2023, but St Thomas triumphed again by 2-12 to 1-13 on the way to completing an incredible six-in-a-row. It’s the one medal missing in Daithí’s collection.

Daithí Burke battling for possession in the 2020 Galway county final. Tommy Grealy / INPHO Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

“It was a cyst in his knee,” Hession says, referring back to that injury in the 2020 final. “There was nothing he could have done with it. It was an injury that, once it was investigated afterwards, it was uncontrollable.

“But up to that, or even after that, he’s been exceptional in what he’s been able to do to get over these injuries. There’s no special formula. He could be quite old-school [in his methods]. He could be going to a stream and putting his ankle in it. That’s just the way he is.

“When he knows he’s over the problem, he just moves on and gets on with the game at hand.”

Facilitating Burke’s dual commitments to hurling and football has never been a problem for Turloughmore and Corofin. He even linked up with the Galway footballers in 2014, the same year that he made his senior debut for the hurlers. After they made their exit during the All-Ireland qualifiers, he went on to make substitute appearances against Mayo and Tipperary in the football championship.

The only challenge was trying to curb Burke’s enthusiasm for training.

“There were days where you’d let Daithí sit out training and stuff like that,” Hession continues. “Not that he wanted to.

“He wanted to train every day. That’s just the way he is. He’d turn up togged, even if he was told not to.

“But the relationship there was always positive. It was always to the betterment of Daithí because there was no need for him to be doing every night of the week once the inter-county was finished.”

Burke’s decision to become a member of An Garda Síochána was inspired by his parents who have both served for the force. His mother Mary, who is originally from Kerry, ascended the ranks to detective.

Ronan Burke before the 2017 All-Ireland final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

But during Hession’s time as manager with Turloughmore, Daithí was selling car finance.

“It probably wouldn’t have suited him. When I was managing Turloughmore at the time, I did talk to him about it because he was a bit apprehensive. I suppose he gave it a crack for about three or four years.

“Probably in the last five years or so, he went into Templemore and graduated. That was in the blood and I think it was always something he was looking to do.”

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Daithí Burke’s substitution in the closing minutes of the Leinster final was one of the highlights of that game. In a rare display of emotion, he raised his hurl to the adoring Galway crowd who were on their feet to salute his input in their 4-29 to 4-15 victory.

He had suffered a serious knee injury in the early stages of the first half but battled through with the aid of some heavy strapping to keep John Hetherton company at the edge of the square. Burke had won their battle in the sky, containing Dublin’s target man to one point from play.

“He thought he actually dislocated it,” manager Micheál Donoghue revealed after Galway’s fourth Leinster success. “That’s just a testament to the man he is. He’s a bear.”

Burke’s commitment to holding the line for Galway is probably best explained by the fact that he rarely appears on the scoresheet. His first championship goal for Galway didn’t arrive until the 2023 season when they rallied from 12 points down to earn a draw with Dublin and reach the Leinster final.

That score was a key turning point.

Daithi Burke rifles it to the roof of the net after Jason Flynn cut inside. Game on in Croke Park.



📺 Watch : https://t.co/AKAre5FHdN

📱 Updates: https://t.co/SKe278Wm9x pic.twitter.com/HIDQc850Bg — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 28, 2023

But he has been burdened by injuries this year. His thumb and ankle have caused problems.

That knee strapping remained firmly in place for Galway’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork. Burke wasn’t moving freely in the first half of his battle with Brian Hayes. But again, he persevered through the pain barrier and grew into the game after a positional switch with his clubmate Cillian Trayers.

“Daithí would be fantastic towards Cillian,” Hession explains. “I’ve no doubt there’s huge encouragement coming there. Cillian is very lucky to have him.

“Cillian is probably on his third year with the Turloughmore seniors. So, he would have had two years playing with Daithí.”

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Burke receiving his man-of-the-match award after the 2019 All-Ireland final with Corofin. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Maybe now we know a little bit more about Daithí Burke. Who he is and the people who have shaped him. Made in Turloughmore. And in Corofin. An indomitable force at three and six searching for his second Celtic Cross.

Another battle in the skies awaits for Galway’s quiet man against Limerick’s most lethal attackers.

“Just don’t put any pressure on him to talk,” Hession concludes. “If that’s what makes him tick, then we’ll live with it.”