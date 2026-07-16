Moorby gets first Test start as All Blacks name team to face Ireland

ALL BLACKS BOSS Dave Rennie has picked Josh Moorby for his first Test start in Saturday’s highly-anticipated Nations Championship encounter with Ireland at Eden Park [KO 8.10am Irish time, Virgin Media].

Hurricanes wing Moorby, who made an impressive debut off the bench against Italy last weekend, comes into the side in place of the injured Leroy Carter.

28-year-old Moorby had a sensational season in helping the Hurricanes to win Super Rugby Pacific, scoring a new joint-record 17 tries, matching team-mate Fehi Fineanganofo, who was ruled out of this Ireland game due to injury.

Rennie has made four personnel changes to his starting XV, with the experienced Patrick Tuipulotu coming into the second row along with Josh Lord, meaning that Tupou Vaa’i shifts from lock to blindside flanker. Wallace Sititi drops out of the match-day 23.

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There’s also a change in the New Zealand midfield, with dynamic outside centre Quinn Tupaea coming in for Billy Proctor.

There are plenty of alterations to the All Blacks bench too, with an all-new replacement front row of Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia and Fletcher Newell.

Peter Lakai joins Germany native Anton Segner – who also debuted strongly against Italy – as back row cover, while powerful wing Caleb Clarke comes into the number 23 shirt.

Ireland named their match-day 23 earlier.

New Zealand (v Ireland):

15. Damian McKenzie

14. Will Jordan

13. Quinn Tupaea

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Josh Moorby

10. Ruben Love

9. Cam Roigard

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Josh Lord

5. Patrick Tuipulotu

6. Tupou Vaa’i

7. Luke Jacobson

8. Ardie Savea (captain)

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Xavier Numia

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Anton Segner

20. Peter Lakai

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Caleb Clarke

Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].