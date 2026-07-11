Klopp reaches 'understanding' to take over as Germany coach

THE GERMAN FOOTBALL Federation (DFB) announced on Saturday that it was close to an agreement with Jurgen Klopp for him to become the new Germany coach.

However, before the 59-year-old makes his return to the touchline, the DFB said it still needed to secure the approval of his current employer, the Red Bull Group.

“DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held an initial in-depth discussion with Jurgen Klopp in New York on Friday regarding his potential appointment as national team coach,” the DFB stated in a press release.

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“During this constructive discussion, an understanding was reached on the key points of a potential contract.

“Discussions will continue next week. Both parties are confident that the negotiations -– subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull –- can ultimately be brought to a successful conclusion,” the statement continued.

Klopp has been the DFB’s preferred candidate to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned following Germany’s round-of-32 World Cup exit after losing on penalties to Paraguay.

The German is widely considered one of the finest coaches in the game after glittering spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Klopp stepped away from management after leaving Liverpool in 2024 and has since been engaged as the head of global football for energy drink brand Red Bull, over-seeing a multi-club network which includes clubs in Austria, Germany, Brazil, the United States and Japan.

Last weekend, Klopp said he was “more than recharged” following his break from the frontlines of football.

Since winning the World Cup 12 years ago in Brazil, Germany suffered two consecutive group-stage exits, before their latest disappointment in North America this summer.

– © AFP 2026