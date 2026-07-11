Former Chelsea owner and chairman Ken Bates dies aged 94

FORMER CHELSEA OWNER and chairman Ken Bates has died at the age of 94.

Bates memorably bought Chelsea for a single pound in 1982 and became the third-longest chairman in Chelsea’s history, holding the position for 22 years.

He took the Blues towards the higher end of the Premier League before selling the club to Roman Abramovich in 2003 and then taking over at Leeds in 2005.

Chelsea released a statement on its website which said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the loss of Ken Bates, former owner and chairman of Chelsea Football Club. The club sends our heartfelt condolences to Ken’s wife Suzannah, the rest of his family and his friends.

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Chelsea Football Club is today mourning the passing of former chairman Ken Bates.



The club sends our heartfelt condolences to Ken’s wife Suzannah, the rest of his family and his friends.



Ken’s determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough, and drive the team on to… pic.twitter.com/CWJasPRj4c — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2026

“Ken’s determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough, and drive the team on to winning trophies will never be forgotten.”