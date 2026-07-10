Smith leads as Scheffler set to miss cut at Scottish Open

JORDAN SMITH HAS set the clubhouse target on the second day of the Genesis Scottish Open as Scottie Scheffler is in line to miss the cut.

With round 1 co-leader Rory McIlroy among the afternoon starters at The Renaissance Club, 33-year-old English professional Smith took the opportunity to lay down a marker with a seven-under 63.

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He leads on nine-under after the morning wave, one shot ahead of compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick, who carded a 65.

World number one Scheffler closed with a bogey at the North Berwick venue to sign for a 72, which looks set to rule him out of the weekend on even par.

McIlroy, the 2023 champion and 2025 runner-up, teed off at 1.43pm and began with a birdie for six-under.

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Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington are also in action across the afternoon.

Tom McKibbin had earlier leapt into contention with an eagle on the par-five seventh, but three back-nine bogeys saw him slip to a round of 71 and a two-under finish.