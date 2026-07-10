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Here's this weekend's GAA fixture and TV-streaming schedule
Friday 10 July
All-Ireland junior football semi-finals
*****
Saturday 11 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
Tailteann Cup final
All-Ireland junior camogie championship final
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior relegation play-off
U20 final
*****
Sunday 12 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
All-Ireland junior football final
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Intermediate semi-finals
Junior semi-finals
*****
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Croke Park Dates For Diary GAA TV