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Dublin's Colm Basquel in action against Kerry's Mike Breen and Brian Ó Beaglaoich. James Crombie/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Here's this weekend's GAA fixture and TV-streaming schedule

Plenty action in store.
1.57pm, 10 Jul 2026

Friday 10 July

All-Ireland junior football semi-finals

  • 5pm: US GAA v Warwickshire, Abbottstown – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 7pm: London v New York, Abbottstown – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Saturday 11 July

All-Ireland senior football semi-final

  • 6pm: Mayo v Louth, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

Tailteann Cup final

  • 3.30pm: Down v Wicklow, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland junior camogie championship final

  • 2pm: Mayo v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford – Camogie Association YouTube.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior relegation play-off

  • 2pm: Tipperary v Waterford, Mallow – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

U20 final

  • 1pm: Donegal v Galway, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Sunday 12 July

All-Ireland senior football semi-final

  • 4pm: Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

All-Ireland junior football final

  • 1.45pm: New York/London v US GAA/Warwickshire, Croke Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

 All-Ireland ladies football championship

Intermediate semi-finals

  • 4pm: Down v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 4pm: Roscommon v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Junior semi-finals

  • 2pm: Antrim v Sligo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 2pm: Carlow v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

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