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The Leinster and Bordeaux teams before the Champions Cup final in May. @INPHO/James Crombie
Dates For The Diary

Leinster to begin Champions Cup against Clermont while Munster host Racing 92

Munster will also take on back-to-back champions Bordeaux-Bègles while Connacht face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.
11.35am, 10 Jul 2026

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Champions Cup campaign with a trip to Clermont Auvergne following the announcement of the pool stage fixture schedule for the 2026/27 competition. 

As Leo Cullen prepares for his final season in charge of the side, the Champions Cup finalists will hope to clinch that elusive fifth title before his departure. That quest begins with a Pool 1 opener at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday, 17 October before hosting Sale Sharks on Saturday, 12 December followed by Section Paloise on Saturday, 9 January.

Their final pool game will be against Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 16 January.

Meanwhile, Munster will get their campaign underway at home to Racing 92 in Pool 3 on 17 October before taking on Bristol Bears in December. They must then travel to face the face back-to-back champions Bordeaux-Bègles in January before closing out their pool stage against Gloucester. 

Connacht’s Pool 2 run begins with a home tie against Saracens followed by clashes with Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse. An intriguing battle against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle awaits in their final pool game on Saturday, 16 January at Stade Marcel Deflandre. 

  • You can find the full list of Champions Cup fixtures here

michael-lowry-dejected-after-the-game Ulster players after losing the Challenge Cup final to Montpellier. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Challenge Cup finalists Ulster have also discovered their Pool 1 fixtures for next season. Richie Murphy’s outfit will start their campaign against Zebre Parma before taking on Aviron Bayonnais, USAP, and Dragons.

  • You can find the full list of Challenge Cup fixtures here

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2026/27 Investec Champions Cup

  • Pool 1: Leinster Rugby Glasgow Warriors, Section Paloise, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, ASM Clermont Auvergne
  • Pool 2: Stade Toulousain, Lions, Saracens, Stade Rochelais, Exeter Chiefs, Connacht Rugby
  • Pool 3: Union Bordeaux Begles, DHL Stormers, Racing 92, Munster Rugby, Bristol Bears, Gloucester Rugby
  • Pool 4: Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby, Cardiff Rugby, Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Français Paris, Vodacom Bulls

2026/27 EPCR Challenge Cup

  • Pool 1: Toyota Cheetahs, Ulster Rugby, USAP, Dragons RFC, Aviron Bayonnais, Zebre Parma
  • Pool 2: Benetton Rugby, LOU Rugby, Newcastle Red Bulls, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Castres Olympique, Scarlets
  • Pool 3: Ospreys, Edinburgh Rugby, Black Lion, Harlequins, RC Toulon, RC Vannes

2026/27 Match Weekends

  • Round 1 – 16/17/18 October 2026
  • Round 2 – 11/12/13 December 2026
  • Round 3 – 8/9/10 January 2027
  • Round 4 – 15/16/17 January 2027
  • Round of 16 - 2/3/4 April 2027
  • Quarter-Finals – 9/10/11 April 2027
  • Semi-Finals - 30 April / 1/2 May 2027

Lyon 2027 Finals Weekend, OL Stadium

  • EPCR Challenge Cup Final: Friday 21 May 2027
  • Investec Champions Cup Final: Saturday 22 May 2027
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