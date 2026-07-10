LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Champions Cup campaign with a trip to Clermont Auvergne following the announcement of the pool stage fixture schedule for the 2026/27 competition.
As Leo Cullen prepares for his final season in charge of the side, the Champions Cup finalists will hope to clinch that elusive fifth title before his departure. That quest begins with a Pool 1 opener at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday, 17 October before hosting Sale Sharks on Saturday, 12 December followed by Section Paloise on Saturday, 9 January.
Their final pool game will be against Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 16 January.
Meanwhile, Munster will get their campaign underway at home to Racing 92 in Pool 3 on 17 October before taking on Bristol Bears in December. They must then travel to face the face back-to-back champions Bordeaux-Bègles in January before closing out their pool stage against Gloucester.
Connacht’s Pool 2 run begins with a home tie against Saracens followed by clashes with Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse. An intriguing battle against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle awaits in their final pool game on Saturday, 16 January at Stade Marcel Deflandre.
You can find the full list of Champions Cup fixtures here
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Ulster players after losing the Challenge Cup final to Montpellier. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Challenge Cup finalists Ulster have also discovered their Pool 1 fixtures for next season. Richie Murphy’s outfit will start their campaign against Zebre Parma before taking on Aviron Bayonnais, USAP, and Dragons.
You can find the full list of Challenge Cup fixtures here
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2026/27 Investec Champions Cup
Pool 1: Leinster Rugby Glasgow Warriors, Section Paloise, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, ASM Clermont Auvergne
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Leinster to begin Champions Cup against Clermont while Munster host Racing 92
LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Champions Cup campaign with a trip to Clermont Auvergne following the announcement of the pool stage fixture schedule for the 2026/27 competition.
As Leo Cullen prepares for his final season in charge of the side, the Champions Cup finalists will hope to clinch that elusive fifth title before his departure. That quest begins with a Pool 1 opener at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday, 17 October before hosting Sale Sharks on Saturday, 12 December followed by Section Paloise on Saturday, 9 January.
Their final pool game will be against Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 16 January.
Meanwhile, Munster will get their campaign underway at home to Racing 92 in Pool 3 on 17 October before taking on Bristol Bears in December. They must then travel to face the face back-to-back champions Bordeaux-Bègles in January before closing out their pool stage against Gloucester.
Connacht’s Pool 2 run begins with a home tie against Saracens followed by clashes with Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse. An intriguing battle against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle awaits in their final pool game on Saturday, 16 January at Stade Marcel Deflandre.
Ulster players after losing the Challenge Cup final to Montpellier. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Challenge Cup finalists Ulster have also discovered their Pool 1 fixtures for next season. Richie Murphy’s outfit will start their campaign against Zebre Parma before taking on Aviron Bayonnais, USAP, and Dragons.
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2026/27 Investec Champions Cup
2026/27 EPCR Challenge Cup
2026/27 Match Weekends
Lyon 2027 Finals Weekend, OL Stadium
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