Galway overcome Sligo in five-goal thriller

Premier Division:

Galway United 3

Sligo Rovers 2

GALWAY UNITED RESISTED a late Sligo Rovers comeback to earn a dramatic last-minute victory in the Connacht derby at Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

Rovers kicked off and despite the hosts’ bright start, the visitors fashioned the game’s first real opportunity when a loose ball broke kindly for Sebastian Quirk, only for the former Everton man to blaze his effort over the bar.

Galway responded immediately and were inches away from taking the lead when a run from Frantz Pierrot found Stephen Walsh in space, but the Galway native could only direct his shot straight at Sam Sargeant in goal.

Quirk again tested Da Cunha with a powerful strike from distance, forcing the Galway goalkeeper into a full-stretch save; however, it was the Tribesmen who finally made the breakthrough just before the half-time break.

Captain Jimmy Keohane surged into the penalty area before pulling the ball back to Pierrot, the Haitian striking home on his second attempt from close range to give Galway a narrow lead heading into the break.

John Russell made two changes at the break as Sligo looked to force their way back into the game.

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However, the Bit O’Red’s task became even more difficult when Quirk was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pierrot; referee Aaron O’Dowd showing little hesitation in producing the red card to reduce Rovers to 10 men for the remainder of the game.

Galway quickly took advantage with both Pierrot and Walsh threatening to double the Tribesmen’s lead.

Sligo then forced a rare opportunity on goal with 20 minutes remaining, only for Da Cunha to produce a crucial goal-line clearance.

From the resulting break, Matty Wolfe latched onto the loose ball, surged the length of the field and calmly slotted beyond Sargeant to give John Caulfield’s side a two-goal advantage.

United made a series of changes in the closing stages, but the hosts were caught cold as Sligo pulled a goal back with 10 minutes remaining.

Jamie McGonigle’s incisive through ball released Cian Kavanagh, who raced clear before calmly finishing beyond Da Cunha to stun the home crowd and breathe new life into the visitors’ resurgence.

Galway were left reeling, and Sligo took full advantage. A long ball from Oliver Denham was flicked into the path of McGonigle, whose first-time pass sent Kavanagh through on goal to level the game and silence the Tribesmen supporters.

The contest looked set to end in a draw, but Galway United weren’t ready to give in.

As the game entered the fourth and final minute of stoppage time, a late David Hurley cross was met beautifully by Wolfe on the volley.

The substitute’s left-footed strike sailed over Sargeant into the top corner to seal a dramatic victory for John Caulfield’s side and keep Sligo at the bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Galway United: Da Cunha; Williams, Barratt (McCormack 77’), Brouder, Facchineri (Kavanagh 66’), Bolger (Piesold 77’), Keohane (c), McCarthy (Devitt 66’), Walsh, Pierrot (Wolfe 66’).

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Esua, Stewart (Denham (60’), McElroy, McHale, McHugh, Quirk, O’Kane (Harkin 60’), Fitzgerald, Meekison (Kavanagh 45’), Pearce (McGonigle 45’).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin)