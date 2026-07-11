Late surge sees Waterford over the line in relegation play-off

All-Ireland senior football championship relegation play-off:

Waterford 0-15

Tipperary 1-8

WATERFORD PRODUCED A late surge at Mallow GAA on Saturday to overcome Munster rivals Tipperary in a TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship relegation play-off.

The win sees Waterford retain their top-flight status while Tipperary will drop to the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship in 2027.

Just a single point to the good inside the closing 10 minutes of the action, the Déise kicked three unanswered scores in swift succession to retain their top-tier status heading into the 2027 inter-county season.

Following an initially tentative opening, Tipperary brought the game to life in the fourth minute when Anna Carey got on the end of an impressive team move before rifling the ball to the opposition net. While this was a setback for Waterford, the Déise soon settled courtesy of consecutive points from Katie Murray and raiding centre half-back Karen McGrath.

Emma Morrissey subsequently converted a free on 12 minutes to edge Tipperary two points clear, but their Waterford counterparts gradually discovered their attacking groove. Thanks to four points on the bounce via the boots of Kellyann Hogan (two), Maeve Daly and Lauren McGregor, Waterford found themselves in the driving seat.

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A fine effort from the aforementioned Carey interrupted this scoring sequence, but Waterford finished the opening period strongly as the increasingly influential Hogan and midfielder Eve Power both found the range to propel their side into a 0-8 to 1-2 interval lead.

Having narrowed the gap with a fine point from play, Morrissey had a golden opportunity to edge Tipperary back into the ascendancy when she stepped forward to negotiate a 33rd minute penalty – after Anna Rose Kennedy had been fouled inside the square.

Yet opposition net-minder Katelyn Gardner was equal to her effort, and Waterford proceeded to reinforce their authority with back-to-back points from Katie Murray and Bríd McMaugh.

Waterford remained on course for the victory they craved when McGregor and Hogan were on hand to cancel out points by Morrissey and Kennedy at the far end of the pitch, but the combined forces of Aoibhe Ryan, Ellie Franklin and Morrissey reduced the Tipperary deficit to the bare minimum on 49 minutes.

However, after Morrissey’s quest to secure an equaliser moments later was denied by the woodwork, Hogan (two) and the industrious Katie Murray found the range to leave Waterford four points to the good.

Kennedy was close to claiming a goal that would have set up a dramatic finale, but Tipperary fell short in their bid to avoid the drop to next year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate football championship.

Scorers – Waterford: K Hogan 0-6 (2f), K Murray 0-3, L McGregor 0-2 (1f), K McGrath, M Daly, E Power, B McMaugh 0-1 each.

Tipperary: E Morrissey 0-4 (2f), A Carey 1-1, A Kennedy, A Ryan, E Franklin 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: K Gardner; C Murray, L Mulcahy, R Casey; R Browne, K McGrath, L Cusack; E Power, Á O’Neill; K Murray, A Waring, K Hogan; M Daly, B McMaugh, L McGregor. Subs: C Walsh for Waring (43), A Murray for McMaugh (53), C Fennell for McGregor (56).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; T Hoare, E Moore, E Cronin; A McGuigan, M Curley, S English; L Morrissey, A Kennedy; A Ryan, L Cunningham, H Spillane; A Carey, E Morrissey, E Franklin. Sub: K Downey for Cronin (19).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).