Three phone calls teed 21-year-old Ward up for his Ireland debut

BRYN WARD WAS down in Dublin when the phone call came from Andy Farrell.

The 21-year-old Ulster back row had missed out on a place in Ireland’s touring squad for the Nations Championship. His province’s season was well finished. So Ward decided to take a trip to Dublin to do some shopping.

He had seen Ireland skipper Caelan Doris coming off injured in the URC final the night before, along with Leinster wing Tommy O’Brien, but didn’t think too much of it.

Ward was browsing in Brown Thomas when his plans for July completely changed.

The first time his phone rang, it was his older brother, Ulster wing Zac.

“Zac was like, ‘I’ve been called into the squad,’ and I was like, ‘No way, unreal.’

“I didn’t really think much of it. I thought Caelan would have been OK with his injury, but Faz then rang me about 10 minutes later to say that he wanted to bring me on tour and it’s a phone call I’ll always remember.”

Ward was reflecting on this in the wake of his Ireland debut off the bench against Japan in Newcastle.

The explosive back row got 18 minutes off the bench and loved every second of it.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time, and to go out there and do it today, it was really special,” said Ward.

“I was pretty nervous sitting on the bench, like biting my fingernails waiting to get on, but no, I was delighted when I got out there and got a taste for international rugby. It was unreal.”

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Billy Bohan, Sean Jansen, Sam Illo and Bryn Ward. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

He was delighted to get his first cap on the same day that Sean Jansen, Sam Illo and Billy Bohan did the same.

“Sean had a great game, started the game and got man of the match, he had a brilliant game, and I thought the two lads coming off the bench with myself were equally as good,” said Ward.

“It’s huge for us four to be able to play for our country and go out there and represent. I think the lads all grabbed it with both hands today and really took a step forward.”

Although it was a pity that his brother didn’t have the chance to win his first cap, Bryn was delighted to have Zac with him in Australia this week.

“Having Zac here as well has been unbelievable,” said Bryn.

“We’ve actually been rooming together the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t really had a whole chance to get away from him.

“But yeah, it was brilliant to have him here as well and special to get a couple of photos and stuff there in the changing room was class.”

And there was a lovely moment with his mother, Wendy, when Ward found out that he was going to be on the bench against Japan.

It meant another special phone call ahead of his debut.

“The squad was announced on Wednesday to us, and I was over the moon.

“It was a brilliant phone call home to my mum, a few tears on the phone to her, but, yeah, not in front of the boys.”

Last season was a frustrating one for Ward as back-to-back injuries meant he wasn’t available to make a debut for Ulster after impressing for the Ireland U20s in 2024.

But he got his senior Ulster debut in October and has put together an exciting season since, making 21 appearances in total.

Ward celebrates with friends after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

He was in Ireland camp during this year’s Six Nations, which teed him up nicely to cap off this breakout season with his debut against Japan.

“I’ve always had the confidence in myself and in my ability, that I know if I get an opportunity that I’ll go and take it,” said Ward.

But yeah, the ability to be fit all season, I suppose availability is the best ability, so yeah, fit and being able to be selected every week is obviously a massive bonus.

“The more I can grow as a player in this time in camp is massive for me and I’ll take it back to my province and hopefully try and build on from that.

“It’s obviously my first season professionally this year, so it’s been an unreal season and to top it off with the cap there is unbelievable.

“But it makes me so hungry for next year and I can’t wait to get back and rip in.”

He has also enjoyed the fact that more Ulster players have been making a dent with Ireland this season.

But on Saturday night in Newcastle, it was time to celebrate his achievement before Ireland fly out to Auckland on Sunday.

All the debuts meant Ward was getting away without having to sing solo in front of the rest of the squad.

“I think we’re singing it together as a four, so we’ll have to see what the lads come up with,” said Ward.

“I’ll just go along with it and mime the words maybe.”

He might be happy to take a back seat when it comes to singing, but Ward certainly doesn’t do that on the pitch.