Rory McIlroy was at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the second round alongside Jordan Smith and South Korea’s Tom Kim. But the back-to-back Masters champion has endured a difficult start to his third round, picking up three bogeys over the first eight holes to leave him on six-under before play was stopped.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Scottish Open suspended due to fog as McIlroy slips off lead
THE THIRD ROUND of the Scottish Open has been suspended due to fog, the DP World Tour has announced.
Play has been halted twice due to fog today, with Matt Fitzpatrick and America’s Michael Thorbjornsen currently sharing the lead on 11-under at North Berwick.
Rory McIlroy was at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the second round alongside Jordan Smith and South Korea’s Tom Kim. But the back-to-back Masters champion has endured a difficult start to his third round, picking up three bogeys over the first eight holes to leave him on six-under before play was stopped.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
DP World Tour Golf pause Rory McIlroy