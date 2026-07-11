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Rory McIlroy in action during the third round of the Scottish Open. Alamy
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Scottish Open suspended due to fog as McIlroy slips off lead

McIlroy picked up three bogeys on his first eight holes before play was halted.
8.38pm, 11 Jul 2026

THE THIRD ROUND of the Scottish Open has been suspended due to fog, the DP World Tour has announced.

Play has been halted twice due to fog today, with Matt Fitzpatrick and America’s Michael Thorbjornsen currently sharing the lead on 11-under at North Berwick.

Rory McIlroy was at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the second round alongside Jordan Smith and South Korea’s Tom Kim. But the back-to-back Masters champion has endured a difficult start to his third round, picking up three bogeys over the first eight holes to leave him on six-under before play was stopped.

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