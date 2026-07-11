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Noskova defeats Muchova in Wimbledon final
LINDA NOSKOVA BEAT Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in today’s all-Czech Wimbledon final.
It is the 21-year-old’s first Grand Slam title.
More to follow
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Final Karolina Muchova Linda Noskova Take a Bow Tennis Wimbledon