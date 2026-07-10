Italy fly-half Garbisi leaves Toulon for Perpignan

ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL FLY-HALF Paolo Garbisi is leaving Toulon to join fellow Top 14 side Perpignan.

The 26-year-old, who is the regular starting 10 for Italy, has been released from the final year of his contract by Toulon, where he has spent the last two seasons, after three years with Montpellier.

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He has signed a two-year deal with Perpignan, who finished 13th in the most recent Top 14 and secured their place by convincingly beating Provence Rugby in the relegation play-off.

He arrives as a like-for-like replacement for another Italian, Tommaso Allan, who left at the end of the season to join Zebre.

Garbisi follows another fly-half, the veteran Argentinian Benjamin Urdapilleta, 40, who stepped away from retirement to sign for one more year after agreeing to a short-term deal in the middle of last winter.

Perpignan kick off their season on the weekend of 5 September, away to Stade Francais.

– © AFP 2026