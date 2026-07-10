Louth make one change for semi-final clash with Mayo

LOUTH HAVE MADE one change to their starting team for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final meeting with Mayo (6pm).

The sole switch from the quarter-final defeat of Monaghan sees Paul Matthews come into the Louth midfield, replacing the suspended Seán Callaghan.

Louth Senior Football manager Gavin Devlin has named his panel for Saturday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final meeting with Mayo at Croke Park (6pm).



WHY NOT US 🔴⚪️@statsports | @OfficialBSM_1 | @PPFS_ | @SportsDirectUK pic.twitter.com/Tv9IqVHENl — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) July 10, 2026

Conor Branigan and Sean Reynolds are added to the Louth replacements as Callaghan and Conor Mac Criosta drop out of the matchday squad.

On Thursday, Dublin and Kerry both named unchanged teams for their semi-final clash on Sunday.

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Louth (v Mayo)

1. Niall McDonnell (St Fechins)

2. Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues), 3. Donal McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s), 4. Daire Nally (Newtown Blues)

5. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael), 6. Dara McDonnell (Naomh Máirtín), 7. Craig Lennon (St Mochtas)

8. Conor Early (Na Fianna), 9. Paul Matthews (St Fechins)

10. James Maguire (Carrickmacross), 11. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín – Captain), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

13. Kieran McArdle (St Brides), 14. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

Subs: