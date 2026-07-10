'The real success is going out on your shield' - Praise for Dublin's experienced stars

GER BRENNAN BELIEVES his veteran Dublin players are conscious that their careers will soon be over and that ‘real success is going out on your shield’.

Whilst Brennan rejected the idea that his return from a controversial 12-week suspension inspired the All-Ireland semi-finalists, or gave players a fresh cause, he did agree that older players have stood up in recent weeks.

Dublin have won their three games – against Cavan, Donegal and Galway – since Brennan’s ban ended, securing Sunday’s sellout clash with Kerry at Croke Park.

Decorated performers Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny, Niall Scully, David Byrne, Colm Basquel and Cormac Costello – all 30 or over – have hit top form in the All-Ireland series. Multiple All-Ireland medal winners Brian Howard, Evan Comerford and Paddy Small have stepped up too.

“Ah, they have,” agreed Dublin manager Brennan. “Again, I probably even said it after the match against Galway, but you don’t want to go out – even thinking back to my career and towards the end, picking up knocks and struggling with injuries – you don’t want to finish up on a damp squib.

“You want to go out on your shield. If that means success in terms of silverware, brilliant. But ultimately the real success is going out on your shield. And to be remembered for that. And that is what we are seeing from some of those games.”

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Dublin's Cormac Costello. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

The End

Asked if he meant that some of the players are coming towards the end of their careers, Brennan nodded.

“Yeah, coming to the end of their time, whether it is this year or next year,” he said. “It is only a decision that they will make, and their bodies quite often will make (it) for them. We have certainly seen them step up in the last few games and that will only help the younger guys coming through.”

At the other end of the Dubs spectrum lie the eight players who Brennan has handed championship debuts to this summer.

Rookie Seán Guiden is among those and has emerged as an important impact sub. The St Sylvesters clubman, son of 1990s star Niall Guiden, will be expected to feature at some stage against Kerry.

Dublin's Sean Guiden celebrates scoring a point for Galway. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Credit to Seán, he didn’t actually play any minutes in the league, nor did Josh Bannon,” said Brennan.

“But the few bits of feedback we gave these players, they have really gone after. You have to admire how dedicated they are, and there is more to come from those new fellas. They are only going to improve, provided they have the same mindset and dedication. But it is lovely to see those fellas come on.”

Brennan said the transition period will continue into 2027, revealing that new players were identified from recent club league games.

Recruiting

“We’re always in the business of recruiting,” smiled Brennan.

“We were out watching club matches. We were at club games last week. I think seven of us went to club matches on Tuesday of last week in Dublin. I was at the Cuala and Thomas Davis match in Hyde Park.

“We picked up a couple of new names there as well that we’ll focus in on during the club championship too. We probably have a list of seven or eight other players that we picked up just from watching last Tuesday’s club games.”

Dublin boss Ger Brennan celebrating the win over Galway with his daughter Aoibheann. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

On the issue of the current Dublin players playing for Brennan, or feeling like they had a fresh cause when he returned from the three-month ban, the Sky Blues boss shook his head.

He identified their Leinster semi-final win over Louth as a particularly strong performance, when Dean Rock was in temporary charge.

“I don’t think so,” said Brennan of the fresh cause idea. “Our most comprehensive performance all year was the semi-final against Louth in the Leinster championship.

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“I think there were elements of good play in the league as well, against Armagh, Roscommon and Galway.

“In the Leinster final, again, some elements of good play in the first half, and in the All-Ireland series against Louth too. So I don’t think so, no.

“I do have to acknowledge the work of the whole backroom team and management team and the senior players, who all stepped up in my absence.

“They stepped up another level and put the shoulder to the wheel, I’m grateful to all of those involved.

“Generally, it’s always a challenge for players to knit all those aspects of good play together, and with the new rules that we are in the second season of, we are figuring out the best way to manage momentum, especially when it is going against you.”

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